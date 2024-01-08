Fans Applaud 6 of 8 2018 ATP NextGen Making it to Top 10 of the World Including Taylor Fritz & Frances Tiafoe

Recently, a post has been going viral on Twitter about the eight participants at the ATP NextGen Finals in 2018. Now, six of the eight players have made it to the top 10 rankings in the world. The winner of the NextGen Finals 2018, Stefanos Tsitsipas has been the most successful among the young crop of players.

The Greek star is currently ranked number 7 in the world and has been successful in making a mark for himself. Although Tsitsipas is yet to win a Grand Slam, he made it to the final of the Australian Open in 2023. The Greek has also achieved a career high ranking of number 3 in the world.

Also in the 2018 NextGen Finals were Alex de Minaur and Hubert Hurkacz. The young duo have enjoyed success recently with some big results. The Polish star, Hurkacz, is currently ranked number 9 in the world. Alex de Minaur made it to the top 10 of world rankings for the first time after his United Cup wins against Djokovic and Zverev.

American duo of Francis Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz were also at the NextGen Finals in 2018. Now, after five years, the American stars have made it to the top 10 rankings in 2023, with Fritz now at number 12. The fans were delighted to see the rise of these young stars.

Andrey Rublev is the last of the six players to feature on the list. The Russian star has seen a steady growth in his career as he has competed well with the best players in the world. He is ranked number fifth in the world. The other two players in the field were Jaume Munar ( Career-high -52) and Liam Caruana [WC] -(Career-high – 375)

ATP NextGen Finals 2023

Hamad Medjedovic finished off his impressive breakthrough season with a win in the ATP NextGen Finals in 2023. The Serbian dominated his opponent and top seed Arthur Fils to defeat him in five sets. This was the first ever five-setter final in the tournament history. Despite losing two match points in the fourth set, the Serbian stayed strong before securing a 3-4(6), 4-1, 4-2, 3-4(9), 4-1 against the Frenchman.

However, both the young stars will now look to breakthrough against the top players in the world. Medjedovic is already regarded as the heir to Novak Djokovic’s illustrious throne as the Serbians share a great bond together. Djokovic even paid for Medjedovic’s tennis equipment in the early stages of his career.

Meanwhile, Fils is regarded as the next big thing in tennis. A lot is expected of the Frenchman in the upcoming season. Also, the Frenchman recently trained with Rafael Nadal and expressed his delight to share the court with one of his idols.