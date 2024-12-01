mobile app bar

“Coach Andy Murray Will Quit on Monday!”: Fans Poke Fun at Novak Djokovic for Traveling to Argentina From Qatar Within 24 Hours

Advait Jajodia
Published

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (left) and Andy Murray of Great Britain with their trophies during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament final at Uniprix Stadium.

Aug 16, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Novak Djokovic of Serbia (left) and Andy Murray of Great Britain with their trophies during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament final at Uniprix Stadium. Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Novak Djokovic is making the most of the downtime he has received following the conclusion of the 2024 season. During the offseason, instead of hitting the gym or sweating it out on the court, the Serbian star is enjoying the chance to watch different sporting events.

Djokovic was first spotted at the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday evening. He was present at McLaren’s pit box during the practice session in Doha. Exactly 24 hours later, the Serb was present at the Copa Libertadores Finals in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Clearly living his best life off the court, Nole’s 24-hour schedule has become the talk of the sporting world. As a whole, social media users are enjoying watching Djoko at their favorite sporting events. But some fans couldn’t resist poking fun, joking about how his new coach, Andy Murray, might react to such a packed schedule. They speculated that Murray could potentially call it quits by Monday.

Murray has often expressed his frustrations with hectic schedules. He’s claimed that constant travel could take a huge toll on his personal life. This is why Nole’s recent actions motivated enthusiasts to take a dig at the retired Brit.

To be fair, the Serbian legend was in attendance at the sporting events because of ulterior motives. His presence at the F1 paddock is a result of his latest partnership with Qatar Airways. Whereas, he is in Argentina to participate in the “El Ultimo Desafio” – an exhibition match to conclude Juan Martin del Potro’s career.

Djokovic set to face Del Potro in farewell match

Over the past few years, Juan Martin del Potro has been inactive on the ATP Tour due to lingering injury issues. His inability to frequently set foot on the court has prevented the Argentine star from having a proper farewell match.

After a long wait, he finally got his chance with the “The Last Challenge” exhibition match. And who better to choose as his opponent than 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

“It’s a match to say goodbye. Djokovic was very generous in accepting my invitation. I want to give him all the love possible. If, for one, two, or three hours, I can be at peace and happy on a tennis court, it will be beautiful,” said del Potro.

On Sunday at 3:30 pm EST, the two players will battle it out for one last time at the Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss, Buenos Aires, with a crowd of 15,500 expected to be present.

