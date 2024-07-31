mobile app bar

Coco Gauff, Brad Gilbert Slammed for Views on Replays After American No.1’s Poor Behavior Overshadowed Olympics Loss

Rishika Singh
Published

Coco Gauff found herself at the center of a storm during her third-round singles match at the Olympics after a controversial decision led to a heated argument between her and the chair umpire. The incident, which left Gauff in tears, occurred during a critical moment in her match against Donna Vekic. The call, which Gauff and her team thought was incorrect, shifted the momentum in favor of her opponent.

During a crucial point in the final set, Gauff hit a forehand that was called out by the line judge. Believing the call to be incorrect, the 20-year-old immediately challenged the decision. But the umpire upheld the original call after reviewing the replay. 

Frustrated and emotional, Gauff argued vehemently with the umpire, stating, “How can you not see that was in? This is the Olympics; you can’t make mistakes like that!


Her teary outburst drew mixed reactions from the crowd and viewers worldwide. Brad Gilbert, Gauff’s coach, took to Twitter to defend her actions, stating that the replay system had failed and that the umpire’s decision was questionable. 

I have said since we introduced Hawkeye replay calls like 20 years ago, That we should absolutely have incidental replays, umpires should have a tv monitor to look at replay, same with tournament referee if they come to court, must see replay quickly,” Gilbert wrote on X.


However, fans were quick to criticize both Gauff and Gilbert, accusing them of promoting poor sportsmanship. Most fans declared that the accuracy of the decision is now no longer the issue. Gauff’s behavior is in no way excusable under any circumstances.

Even if the decision was unfair, it seems pretty clear that the 20-year-old’s prolonged complaining didn’t sit well with many fans.

This is not the first time that Gauff has been involved in emotional outbursts with umpires. In previous tournaments, she has been seen crying over decisions that did not go her way. 

Such behavior can tarnish her image early on in her career.

Despite winning the US Open in 2023, Gauff’s performances in 2024 have been inconsistent. Many believe that unless she works on her composure and mental toughness, she risks diminishing her preputation in the tennis world.

Gauff’s upcoming matches will require her full focus

Looking ahead, Gauff will need to regroup and focus on her upcoming matches in the Olympic doubles tournament. Fans will hope to see her channel her passion and determination positively. 

As Gauff prepares for her next challenge, the spotlight will be on how she handles the pressure. 

She is still in the running for the doubles round alongside Taylor Fritz. They will be playing their quarter-final match today against Team Canada.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

