Coco Gauff Is Already Matching Her GOAT Roger Federer With Brand Endorsement Worth Millions

Coco Gauff recently got clicked with Roger Federer after her US Open 2023 win. Gauff has called Federer her ‘GOAT’ in an Instagram post by the Swiss legend. The American is just aged 19 but won her first Grand Slam title recently in New York City. And she may already be matching Federer at her tender age in certain aspects.

Being compared with Serena Williams is something Gauff has gotten used to and rather flattered with. She is considered to be her successor in the women’s game. However, if tennis is considered overall across categories, Gauff has already achieved two things Federer took longer to achieve in his career.

Coco Gauff and Roger Federer share 2 sponsors

Interestingly, Coco Gauff is managed at the moment by Team8, a sports management company co-founded by Roger Federer. The partnership has lasted nearly 4 years. The Gauff net worth figure in 2023 is said to be worth $10 million according to Marca.

In 2023, Coco Gauff has earned more than $12 million according to Forbes. This includes taking home $3 million for her US Open win and her endorsements. Two of those sponsors include Italian pasta giant Barilla and Swiss luxury watch brand, Rolex.

Coco Gauff and Roger Federer have Barilla and Rolex as their sponsors. According to multiple media reports, Barilla pays Gauff nearly $1 million annually. While Gauff has taken not too long to score Barilla, Federer only managed to tie up with them in 2017 at the age of 36 for an estimated $8.1 million per year deal.

When it comes to Rolex, Coco Gauff’s deal value with them is not confirmed but it is quite an accomplishment nevertheless. On the other hand, Roger Federer teamed up with Rolex at the age of 22 when he won the Wimbledon title for the second time. It is believed that Federer has earned more than $200 million from Rolex alone and is still their biggest brand ambassador from sport despite not playing the game anymore.

Gauff’s Grand Slam performances

Until 2003, Roger Federer found it hard going on the ATP Tour until the age of 21 as he won his first major at that age. For 5 years, he hadn’t won a single Grand Slam title. But this isn’t the case for Coco Gauff.

Coco Gauff won the US Open at the age of 19, which is 4 years lesser than Roger Federer took to clinch his first one in NYC back in 2004. Same is the story with the French Open.

Roger Federer was 25 when he made it to his first French Open final. On the other hand, Coco Gauff was just 18 when she achieved the same feat. A classic case of a prodigal talent who could break many records in the game.