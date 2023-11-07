“Coco Gauff is Going to be So Great for the Sport”: Australian Open Chief Highlights Importance of US Open Champion for Tennis

Coco Gauff is currently a favorite in women’s tennis. The American has had a sublime end to the season in 2023 by winning big trophies. Gauff won the Cincinnati Masters and followed it up by winning her first Grand Slam at the US Open. With her ever-growing popularity, Craig Tiley, the Australian Open chief has declared that Gauff will be great for the sport.

Gauff is quickly gaining comparisons with Serena Williams and the impact she made on the sport. The American superstar dominated the game for a couple of decades and made it more famous. Williams won 23 Grand Slams in the process and inspired the next generation of tennis stars.

Coco Gauff is one of the players who is inspired by Williams. Gauff has hailed Williams as her childhood hero and now with a Grand Slam under her belt, the American will look to dominate women’s tennis. The 19-year-old is already attracting a lot of sponsors and endorsements as her fame increases by the day.

With all the Grand Slams done for the year, all eyes of the tennis community are set on Australian Open in 2024. Craig Tiley believes that Coco Gauff is important for tennis. According to Tennis365, Tiley claimed recently that the United States remains the commercial engine of tennis and having a star player from the country is a blessing. Tiley was quoted as saying –

“Well, look, we have been fortunate. We came through an era of having great champions, American champions. We have the U.S. players reaching the highest levels of the game. That’s why Coco Gauff is going to be so great for the sport. It is the commercial engine of the sport globally. So, I think that’s great for the sport, having more of that. I do see some light at the end of the tunnel with that.”

Coco Gauff is attracting brand endorsements

Coco Gauff is arguably the most sought-after women’s tennis player in the endorsement market. Although the American is still only 19, she has made a big impact on tennis. The American recently posted on social media about her collaboration with headphone manufacturer ‘Bose’.

Alongside that, she has signed a long term deal with Head, which supplies her with tennis racquets. New Balance has been Gauff’s long-term kit partner. However, their partnership is very personal as they helped her during her junior championships as well. Some of her other top sponsors are Barilla and Rolex.

Coco Gauff already has crossed $10 million in net worth and hasn’t even yet turned 20. Her prize money earnings from tennis are north of the $12 million mark so far.