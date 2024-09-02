“Crystals Falling All Over!”: Taylor Townsend Narrates Unheard of Locker Room Anecdote on Serena Williams’ US Open 2022 Outfit

Serena Williams had a tear-jerking retirement at the US Open 2022. It feels as if she never left the sport because of her presence on social media and at tennis events. Her docuseries on ESPN is attracting a lot of attention because of it virtually being a tell-all tale from Serena about her career and the decisions she made, which are memorable for her fans. One of those is her choice of outfit during her ‘Last Dance’.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Serena’s good friend and American tennis player, Taylor Townsend revealed that the 23-time Grand Slam champion was rather nervous in her attempt to pull off that ‘sparkling’ outfit, which Nike specially designed for her. In the locker room, Townsend saw Serena fixing jewels in her ponytail, which was hilarious at the time.

Talking about the outfit, Townsend said:

“Serena came to me and was like ‘Crystals falling all over the place!’ She was actually fixing crystals in her ponytail.. like amazing! “It was very queen-like, very royal but I think it was a perfect representation of who she is. She is actually very very girly and she has a dance background as well, so I felt the tutu was kind of a tribute to that. But I thought it was beautiful……. and fantastic.”

Every detail of Serena’s 2022 US Open dress had a meaning and represented something significant about her career. It was an all-black tutu, with long sleeves and crystal detailing, and featured a six-layer skirt that represented her six title wins at the slam.

The crystals on her fit were chosen by the American to represent the night sky above the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The jewels in her hair were a tribute to the white beads she had styled her hair with during her first US Open title win in 1999.

Serena is no more just a sporting icon but has also become a fashion icon in the States. She transformed tennis completely with her bold and outrageous fashion choices, which are hailed even today and inspire other female tennis stars to don them.

But it wasn’t just in 2022 when Serena turned heads at the US Open. Two decades years prior to that, her ‘catsuit’ outfit was a revelation to the tennis world and elevated the women’s game to the next level.

Townsend on Serena’s 2022 bold Puma catsuit outfit at the US Open

The 2002 US Open campaign was memorable for American legend Serena Williams as she lifted her second US Open title after beating her sister Venus Williams. But it seemed at the time as if Serena got more attention for her outfit than her game.

Townsend credited Serena and Puma for coming up with an outfit which made her look stunning and accept her body for as it is. She rightfully called the look ‘iconic’.

“It was super iconic for me. I remember it I was like this is so fire. “The body was bodying, she looked amazing and it was just everything we didn’t know we needed but fantastic on her, Puma. It was everything,” Townsend added.

Townsend admitted that the style was so inspiring that it prompted her to wear catsuits to pay homage to the former World No.1.

“I actually wore catsuits in all of 2022 and parts of 2023 because of Serena, because of this look (2002 US Open look). “I texted her and I said I am terrified to wear this but I am gonna do it and I wore it. The US Open was the first time I wore them. “And she was like, ‘Girl, I am terrified every time I go out and I am about to wear something, just do it, just put it on.’ I said ‘I am doing it because of you.’ “I felt like it was such an opportunity to pay homage to her because she gave you the catsuit at the US Open,” told the former American tennis player.

Serena Williams’ fashion sense continues to be arguably the best in the world of tennis, even after her retirement. At the 2024 US Open, she recreated her 2004 denim look which she sported at the tournament, while watching Jannik Sinner play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 31.

It is safe to say that age and other commitments have not stopped Serena from pulling off the best of outfits and looks, so one could expect a lot more from the legend going ahead too.