mobile app bar

Coco Gauff Indian Wells 2024 Draw: US Open Champion Could Face Naomi Osaka in Epic Round of 16 Clash

Atharva Upasani
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Coco Gauff Indian Wells 2024 draw

Image Credits: © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff is ready to make a strong statement again after she failed to capitalize on her semi-final appearance at the Australian Open 2024. Now, the American teenage sensation will aim for her first-ever Indian Wells title with a lot of home support expected for her in the Californian desert. As per Gauff’s Indian Wells 2024 draw though, her first major challenge would be in the Round of 32 mostly, where she could face Anhelina Kalinina, who is capable of causing upsets on her day.

Coco Gauff has been handed a very tricky draw at the Indian Wells 2024, it would be safe to say. Should she make it to the Round of 16, it would be a blockbuster match if Naomi Osaka qualifies too. Osaka is also motivated enough to get back to winning big matches and tournaments after a disappointing comeback so far in the 2024 season.

But Gauff would be the favorite to beat Osaka. So either Victoria Azarenka or Qinwen Zheng await in the quarterfinals for Coco Gauff, while a semi-final clash against Aryna Sabalenka could draw huge crowds. Sabalenka and Gauff faced off in the semi-finals of the Australian Open as well, with the Bulgarian getting the better of American on that occasion. And should Gauff makes it to the final, a mouth-watering clash against Iga Swiatek or Elena Rybakina could be in the making.

Coco Gauff Indian Wells 2024: Potential road to the final

First Round – BYE

Second Round – Clara Burel

Third Round –  Anhelina Kalinina/Magdalena Frech

Fourth Round – Naomi Osaka/Liudmila Samsonova

Quarter-Final – Qinwen Zheng/Victoria Azarenka

Semi-Final – Aryna Sabalenka/Jessica Pegula

Final – Iga Swiatek/Elena Rybakina

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Atharva Upasani

Atharva Upasani

instagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Possessing a Masters degree in Sports Journalism, Atharva is a Tennis Journalist at The SportsRush. Atharva has come a long way from just being a tennis enthusiast to writing more than 300 articles on the sport. He has the 2012 Australian Open final to thank for cultivating within him a strong interest in tennis in which Novak Djokovic beat his favorite player, Rafael Nadal. Besides Nadal, his favorite athletes are cricketer Virat Kohli and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

Read more from Atharva Upasani

Share this article

Don’t miss these