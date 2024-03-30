“In Order To Be the Best, You Have To Be Around the Best!” – When Grigor Dimitrov Clapped Back at Reporter For Asking About Roger Federer Business Deal

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has made it to the finals of the Miami Open 2024 and, and the comparisons of him with Roger Federer are back. Dimitrov got the nickname of ‘Baby Federer’ many years ago and he never liked the nickname. Whenever he was asked about it, he sort of brushed it aside and that raised a curious question in a journalist’s mind, back in 2014, about Dimitrov joining Federer and his agent Tony Godsick’s talent management company, Team8.

The journalist enquired why did Dimitrov join it, to which Dimitrov had a clever and interesting response.

“That’s a good question. In order to be the best, you have to be around the best,” said Dimitrov to the journalist in a French Open press conference, as reported by ESPN.

To put more context into it, a journalist back in 2014 asked Dimitrov if he didn’t like the ‘Baby Federer’ nickname or any comparison with the Swiss GOAT, then why join his talent firm? Dimitrov knew that the question was smart, and so appreciated it at first and then got thinking. His facial and bodily expressions were searching for answers, and finally, he came up with the best one. That Federer is the best, is a doubt in no one’s mind.

Grigor Dimitrov joined the talent management company around the same time in 2014. It was based in Cleveland, Ohio, and it supposedly managed Federer’s massive portfolio. Alongside Dimitrov, it also signed 2009 US Open winner Juan Martin Del Potro. They had a business relationship from 2014 to 2018.

In 2013, Dimitrov won his first ever ATP Tournament i.e. Stockholm Open, beating David Ferrer in the final. Tony Godsick was looking for the next generational talent, and Dimitrov’s name came popping up.

“We asked everybody, and I mean everybody, which young player they thought would be the next great champion, and his name kept popping up. What we really liked about him is that not only is he a great tennis player, he’s just a really neat kid, too.” said Godsick about Dimitrov to ESPN.

Immediately in 2014, Grigor Dimitrov saw tremendous success. He won 3 titles in 3 different surfaces that year and 4 titles next in 2017. 2017 was particularly the biggest year in his career when he won the ATP Finals. He beat David Goffin 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the final match.

Dimitrov’s finances were better managed and it grew significantly during that time. He has earned $25,695,250 in total prize money earnings from his singles and doubles career combined. His net worth stands at $12 million USD, as per The SportsRush. Over the years, he has endorsed brands like Nike, Wilson, Lacoste, Rolex, Bianchet, Haagen Dazs, and Vitamin Well. A significant portion of his earnings comes from these endorsements.

What do fans feel about the ‘Baby Federer’ nickname of Grigor Dimitrov?

Social media sites like X have been pouring ‘Baby Federer’ comparisons for Grigor Dimitrov once again. The Bulgarian just beat Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 in the semi-final, and before that beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 6-4. After beating two high-profile Top 10 players back-to-back, these comparisons were bound to come back.

The first comparison between the two players came about years ago, when Peter Lundgren, Dimitrov’s then-coach, said that Dimitrov was better than Federer at age 16. Lundgren was also Federer’s junior coach. Although Dimitrov didn’t believe in that assertion and neither did he like the comparisons, his new nickname was born and it stayed with him.

Fans are remembering Federer’s famous single-handed backhand shots, and with Dimitrov pulling off those from time to time, they somehow find Federer in Dimitrov. Although there are some justified pointers to the comparison, in reality, Federer’s achievements are voluminously more than that of Dimitrov. Dimitrov is aware of that and thus, believes that he needs to achieve more to be worthy of that nickname.