Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Live Streaming: Will the Italian Win His First Grand Slam Title in Australian Open Final?

The men’s singles final of the 2024 Australian Open is upon us. It will be a blockbuster Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev match for the title on Sunday, January 28, in the Rod Laver Arena.

Both stars have taken very contrasting paths to get to the summit clash. Sinner blazed through the field, playing the best tennis of his career. The Italian came up against Novak Djokovic in the semi-final. He defeated the title favorite in four sets, the only set he has lost so far in the tournament. Ending the Serb’s six-year unbeaten run in Melbourne, he reached his first Grand Slam final.

Medvedev, meanwhile, has spent over 20 hours on court, playing three intense five-setters. His quarter-final and semi-final both went into five sets, the latter an incredible comeback from 2-0 down against Alexander Zverev. His only straight-set win was against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

2021 US Open champion Medvedev is playing his sixth Grand Slam final, whereas this is the first time Sinner has reached so far. The Russian also leads the head-to-head 6-3. His big-game experience gives him the edge against Sinner. The Italian’s biggest summit clash before the 2024 Australian Open was the 2023 ATP Finals final, which he lost. Despite his wonderful evolution over the last year, his pedigree in high-stakes matches is found lacking.

However, Sinner is in rampaging touch and cannot be simply counted out. This final will likely be a thrilling and evenly-matched encounter. Medvedev, though, will be aware that this is his best opportunity to grab he second Grand Slam title. It is the first time he is not facing Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in a Majors final. Hence, The SportsRush predicts Daniil Medvedev to lift the 2024 Australian Open trophy in the Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev clash.

The final is on Sunday, January 28, not before 7:30 PM local time (3:30 AM ET). ESPN and Tennis Channel will stream the match in the USA, whereas 9Now has the rights for Australia. Conditions will be favorable, with clear skies and temperatures around 23°C.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head detail

Away from the spotlight, Medvedev and Sinner are developing an enthralling rivalry of their own. They have crossed path nine times, with the Russian leading 6-3. They faced off five times in 2023, four of which were finals. Sinner has won each of their last three matches, most recently the ATP Finals semi-final.

Daniil Medvedev lost the Vienna Open and China Open championship matches to Jannik Sinner. However, he emerged on top in their biggest clash last year, the ATP 1000 Miami Masters final. Overall, in tournament finals, their record is tied 2-2 but Medvedev has the bigger titles. His other summit clash victory is the 2023 Rotterdam Open.

They first met in 2020, and four times until 2022. All matches went Medvedev’s way. Sinner has evolved multi-fold since then and their 10th tie at the 2024 Australian Open should be a treat to watch.