“Complete Bullshit”: Alexander Zverev Fumes at $475,000 Fine, Levels His Own Allegations

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has rejected the accusations by Brenda Patea about alleged assault. The star player has been ordered to pay $475,000 for his alleged actions by the German court. However, Zverev has decided to challenge the fine and pled his innocence.

Alexander Zverev has been involved in a legal battle with his ex-partner Brenda Patea, with whom he has a child. Patea has charged Zverev with alleged assault on her, both physically and psychologically when they were together. She has even pointed out the German injuring her during an argument in May 2020.

The German star is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world with the potential to win a Grand Slam winner in the future. The former World No. 2 is still considered innocent legally and won’t be penalized until the case is concluded because he disputed the accusations and filed a protest to the ruling.

The tennis world has been talking about the case a lot and that mood shifted into the post match conference. After his thrilling win Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) in the second round of the Paris Masters, the German was asked about his ongoing legal battle. The 26 year-old was quick to label the court’s decision as bullshit and implied a reason behind her ex-girlfriend’s accusations.

This battle about a top tennis star has got fans forming their opinions on social media. While some people are confused about Zverev’s statements, others have already made up their mind.

Alexander Zverev all set to qualify for ATP Finals

Zverev earned a hard fought victory against Ugo Humbert in the second round of Paris Masters. The German won the deciding set in tie-breaks to secure a passage into the next round. Zverev found himself trailing 4-2 in the third set against the in-form Humbert. However, he managed to turn it around in the end to get a nervy win.

There are just three spots available for the ATP Finals, so the German will look to secure a spot as early as possible. The 26 year-old is currently ranked seventh in the world rankings and a good tournament in Paris will help him qualify.