“Rafael Nadal, Let Jannik Sinner Be His Uncle!” – Video of Italian Star Playing Soccer With Nadal’s Son Breaks the Internet, Fans Have Sweet Demand

A video showing Jannik Sinner playing soccer with Rafael Nadal’s son has gone viral on social media. Fans could not hold back their fuzzy and warm feelings after seeing the cute clip.

Advertisement

Sinner and Nadal caught up recently at Indian Wells for the ATP 1000 tournament, although the latter announced his withdrawal on Wednesday. Ahead of his first match of the event, the Italian had a kick on a field at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Many fans were present and one captured the interaction between the World No.3 and Rafael Nadal’s son and wife, Maria Perello.

Maria Perello is seen greeting Jannik Sinner, who rolls the soccer ball towards Nadal’s 1.5-year-old toddler. As per reports, he is also named Rafael and is fondly called Rafa Jr. The junior Nadal picks up the ball and attempts to throw it in the net, rather than kicking it with his feet. The video shows Perello trying to get her son to pass it back to Sinner.

Advertisement

This footage spread like wildfire, leaving fans gushing over the meeting. They were full of praise for Jannik Sinner and how adorably he tried to play with Rafa Jr.

Advertisement

Rafa Jr. also had his share of admirers as fans said they love any content featuring him. Many said his instinct to go for goal shows he already has a sportsperson’s mentality.

Before playing with Jannik Sinner, Rafa Jr. stole the show at the Netflix Slam

This is not the first time Nadal’s son has enamoured audiences. He was the talk of the town after the Netflix Slam 2024, even upstaging all celebrity attendees. The cameras often panned to Rafa Jr. and Maria Perello, sending fans swooning at the sight of the toddler. Host Kay Adams was also among the junior’s newfound fans, gushing about him on her YouTube channel.

A video showed Rafa Jr. playing with his mini racquet from Babolat, who also sponsor Rafael Nadal. Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, shared the clip on her Instagram account and fans could not stop showering love on the Spaniard’s son.

Rafa Jr.’s cute antics have come as a respite for Nadal’s fans as the 22-time Grand Slam winner continues to struggle with injuries. He pulled out of the Indian Wells 2024 just hours before his opening round match against Milos Raonic. Fans will hope to see him return soon and for more lovable Rafa Jr. content.