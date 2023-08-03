WATCH: Gael Monfils Walks Away on Bublik’s Serve and Receives Warning for Lack of Effort

Gael Monfils took on Alexander Bublik in the Round of 32 match of the Citi Open in Washington on Thursday. Monfils pulled off a straight sets win over World No.25 Bublik, 6-3, 6-4.

However, one particular incident that proved to be the highlight of the match was when Monfils was given an official warning for showing ‘lack of effort’ towards the end. It also prompted some laughter from his opponent, while a majority of the crowd booed Monfils for the same.

Alexander Bublik laughs as Gael Monfils argues

Gael Monfils largely dominated the match, much to the surprise of many. Before the clash, Monfils had declared that he is closer than ever to retire from professional tennis permanently. This has made many emotional since the Frenchman is known as one of the greatest entertainers the game as ever seen.

Is the thought of retirement the reason why Monfils treated one of the games in the match with recklessness? Perhaps, as he walked off while Bublik was serving. Although at the time, Monfils had won the first set, 6-3 and was leading, 5-3 in the second set. It was Bublik’s service game and the idea seemingly was that the Frenchman would serve for the match.

Seeing Monfils giving away points made the umpire call a violation on Monfils and that sparked an argument between the two. Usually a cool customer who smiles more often than not, in this case the Frenchman was extremely unhappy.

The ATP Code of Conduct and WTA Rulebook have similar rules when it comes to best effort violations. A player is needed to put in their best efforts during a match and the Supervisor and Chair Umpire have the authority to penalise the player according to the standard ‘Point Penalty’ procedure.

If the supervisor or umpire concludes that a player is not trying appropriately, they will start by slapping penalties according to the usual code violation scale, with a warning for the first offence and upping the punishment to loss of point, loss of game, and finally default. This is done to avoid players from tanking the match.

