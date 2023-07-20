Nick Kyrgios To Take Up Frances Tiafoe Coaching Role as Injury Struggles Continue

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios was set to feature in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown held at Los Angeles beginning on the 21st of July. Besides him, World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe is also part of this tennis tournament. However, with the latest update, the Australian is set to miss this event as he is yet recuperating from his injury.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, the role of Kyrgios has now changed. As he will not be playing, he will be taking the role of being Tiafoe’s coach. The social media handle of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown made this revelation of Nick’s role in the three day event.

Nick Kyrgios Goes From Player To Coach

Frances’ coach, Wayne Ferreira is unable to make it. Due to that, Kyrgios will be stepping in. One of the highlights of this event is that the player and coach are allowed to interact during matches. It is more like a Davis Cup or Laver Cup scenario.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu5fRspvsWX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Australian mentioned the chances of him playing would’ve been less and offered others a coach, indicating towards himself. Kyrgios and Tiafoe share a good relationship. They have competed at events in the doubles category and often light up the atmosphere.

What Is Ultimate Tennis Showdown?

The Ultimate Tennis Showdown was first inaugurated in 2020 by Patrick Mouratoglou. He is known for his coaching roles with Serena Williams Stefanos Tsitsipas. At the moment, he was most recently seen coaching Holger Rune.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Tennis_Majors/status/1681922110065704963?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

All the players in the tournament will have a player-coach partnership on the court. The Ultimate Tennis Showdown will begin on the 21st of July and will commence on the 23rd of July at the Dignity Health Sports Park. It will be held in a 7200 seat stadium.

Advertisement

Matches are played out in four quarters of eight minutes each. The players are required to outdo each other, scoring a high scoreline. The one who wins the first three quarters is declared to winner of the match.