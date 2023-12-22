“Curious If They Are Going to be Rusty or Not”: Iga Swiatek Looking Forward to Idol Rafael Nadal & Friend Naomi Osaka’s Comebacks

Apr 2, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Iga Swiatek (POL)(R) holds the Butch Buchholz Championship Trophy as Naomi Osaka (JPN)(L) holds the finalists’ trophy during the awards ceremony after their women’s singles final in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. Rafael Nadal Image Credits: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

2024 is shaping up to be a year of comebacks. Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka will be returning to professional tennis after taking extended breaks for different reasons. The Spaniard was struggling with an injury while Osaka skipped the 2023 season largely due to being pregnant. Now, the best women’s tennis player in the world, Iga Swiatek has expressed her delight at the comeback of two tennis stars in an interview with The National News.

The World No.1 is looking forward to seeing her ‘friend’ Naomi Osaka back in action after a break. The Japanese-born star has been given a wildcard to participate at the Australian Open.

On the other hand, Swiatek has always hailed Rafael Nadal as her idol and the Spaniard’s comeback has no doubt got the Pole excited. Talking about their potential comebacks, Swiatek admitted that the duo can be a bit rusty but believes that their experience will see them through any difficulties they might encounter. The Polish star is happy thinking as being a fan of them both and hoped that both Osaka and Nadal will play well.

Swiatek was quoted as saying to the Middle Eastern publication –

“From a fan perspective I am really happy they’re coming back and I’m going to be able to see their game. Rafa is a huge inspiration for me, I hope he’s going to play nicely. Naomi, we may play against each other, so it is pretty funny but I am happy she is back. I am curious if they are going to be rusty or not but, obviously, they are both really experienced and I hope they are going to do well.”

Iga Swiatek has been dominating women’s tennis since 2020. The Polish star has led the pack by winning Grand Slam titles and other tournaments. It will be interesting to see whether Naomi Osaka challenges her supremacy as no other player has won more Grand Slams in the last 3 years than Swiatek. While Osaka is largely considered to be a Grand Slam contender on any surface.

Iga Swiatek hails Rafael Nadal as the GOAT

Polish star Iga Swiatek has given her vote to Rafael Nadal in the GOAT debate. The World No.1 has often looked up to the Spaniard as her ‘idol’ and has admitted that she tries to copy him. At the Cincinnati Masters event last year, Swiatek said that Rafael Nadal is the greatest player of all time during a session of compliments. The players were supposed to give other players a compliment and the Polish star reserved her compliments for the Spaniard.

“My compliment goes to Rafael Nadal because he is just the GOAT.”

Rafael Nadal has himself praised Iga Swiatek in the past. In 2022, Nadal admitted that he had sent Swiatek a couple of text messages to praise her. The Spaniard further added that Swiatek is an ‘unbelievable’ player and he likes to watch her play.