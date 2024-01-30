Daniil Medvedev Clocks Worst Grand Slam Finals Stat With Rafael Nadal Eclipsing Novak Djokovic

Jan 26, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates his victory over Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the men s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports and Jul 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the net after their match on day 12 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev has created a few unwanted records after his heartbreaking loss at the Australian Open final. The Russian was leading Jannik Sinner by two sets to love but failed to win the title. This was the Russian’s third Grand Slam final loss in Australia in the last four years. Medvedev has also lost a couple of Grand Slam finals at the US Open.

Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev has arguably the worst Grand Slam finals record of all-time. The Russian has won just one of the five Grand Slam finals he has played in and has a win percentage of 16.7% in the finals. Among the players to have played at least five Grand Slam finals, Daniil Medvedev has joined Tony Roche and Herbert Lawford as the players with the worst record in Grand Slam finals.

Advertisement

While Medvedev is languishing at the bottom of the list, Rafael Nadal has the best win percentage at the Grand Slam finals. The Spanish superstar has won 22 of the 30 Grand Slam finals that he has played in, giving him a win percentage of 73.3%. Nadal has lost the least finals amongst the ‘Big Three’ with eight defeats in Major finals.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has won 24 of the 36 Grand Slam finals he has played in, giving him a win percentage of 66.7%. The Serbian has lost 12 Grand Slam finals, which is the most in the Open Era. The final player of the ‘Big Three’, Roger Federer, has won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career. The Swiss maestro played in 31 Grand Slam finals, losing 11, to give him a winning percentage of 64.5%.

Daniil Medvedev has a poor record in Grand Slam finals

Daniil Medvedev has been poor in Grand Slam finals. The Russian has lost the Australian Open thrice, while losing the US Open two times. Medvedev lost his first Grand Slam final against Rafael Nadal at the US Open in 2019. Then the Russian lost the US Open final again in 2023, to Novak Djokovic.

The Russian has further lost three Australian Open finals, one against Novak Djokovic in 2021 and then against Rafael Nadal in 2022. Now, the defeat against Jannik Sinner in the final in 2024 is the third defeat in four years for Medvedev at the Australian Open.

Medvedev’s only Grand Slam victory came against Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2021. However, with five defeats already, the Russian has the worst record at the Grand Slam finals. With time on his side, the 27-year-old will hope to change his fortunes in finals soon.