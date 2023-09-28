“Not That Far Away”: Match Against Carlos Alcaraz at US Open Changed Italian’s Life

Sept 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after beating Matteo Arnaldi of Italy on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The path to the top of the tennis world is frequently filled with defining moments. For Italian player Matteo Arnaldi, the 2023 US Open proved to be one such turning point in his career. Arnaldi had a remarkable run at the US Open and faced the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz at the tournament’s later stages. The Italian has suggested that he is closer to the top players now and hinted that his epic US Open run has changed his career.

After the US Open, Arnaldi represented Italy at the Davis Cup and helped them beat Sweden to qualify for the quarterfinals. The Italian believes his match on centre court against Carlos Alcaraz has given him the confidence to play against top players in the world.

Matteo Arnaldi enjoyed his showdown with Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open

Matteo Arnaldi’s run at the 2023 US Open was nothing short of remarkable. He battled through the early rounds, showcasing his tenacity and skill on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows. His steady progress eventually led him to the Round of 16, an achievement that garnered attention from the tennis world.

The Italian faced Carlos Alcaraz in the 4th round and suffered a straight sets defeat at the hands of the 2022 US Open champion. The Spaniard controlled the match from beginning to end, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to end Arnaldi’s dream run. Despite the odds stacked against him, Arnaldi’s performance left a lasting impression.

Despite the one-sided scoreline, Arnaldi recently said at a press conference in China that he enjoyed playing on tennis’ biggest stage and learnt a lot from Alcaraz. Although the Italian could not win, he believes that his great run at the US Open has enabled him to represent Italy at the Davis Cup.

“My path at the US Open allowed me to debut with Italy without having so much respect or so much impression for the big stages. Playing in the largest stadium in the world, full of people, and against a world number one was the best experience I could take me with me. I left that match with the feeling that I am not that far from the top players.”

The clash at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium served as a litmus test for Arnaldi, pitting him against a Grand Slam champion. The Italian left a lasting impression on fans all over the world.

Arnaldi and Alcaraz’s contrasting fortunes

Despite a memorable victory over Arnaldi, Alcaraz failed to defend his US Open title and was knocked out of the tournament at the semi-final stage after a defeat at the hands of Daniil Medvedev. After that, Alcaraz did not participate in the Davis Cup for prioritizing his recovery. Whereas after his US Open campaign, Arnaldi represented Italy in the Davis Cup. He played a pivotal role in powering his country to a win over Sweden, a performance that underlined his newfound confidence and readiness for the big stage.

Matteo Arnaldi’s journey from the 2023 US Open to the Davis Cup has showcased his potential as a rising star in the tennis world. His confidence-boosting match against Carlos Alcaraz showed him where he stands when it comes to his aspirations to compete at the highest level. While Alcaraz may have faced setbacks after their US Open encounter, the Spaniard will be fresh and raring to go at the Asian swing.