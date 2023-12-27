Just Like Novak Djokovic, Christian Bale Celebrates Christmas in January Too: What Is the Batman’s Connection to Serbia?

Christian Bale accepts the best actor for a musical or comedy Golden Globe trophy during Sunday night’s awards. Usp Entertainment 76th Golden Globe Awards E Ent Usa Ca and Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic wished his followers a Merry Christmas on the 25th of December, however, the Serbian does not follow the traditional Christmas. Djokovic is a Orthodox Christian and follows Orthodox Christmas. The Orthodox Christmas falls on the 7th January, 13 days after the Christmas that is celebrated worldwide.

Similarly, Hollywood star Christian Bale celebrates his Christmas in January too. The Batman fame, superstar is married to Sibi Blazic, who is Serbian-American. The couple have been together since 2000 and have managed to keep their private life away from the public eye. The couple even have two children, Emmeline Bale and Joseph Bale.

Recently, in an interview Christian Bale admitted that he celebrates two Christmas. The Batman actor said that the family also celebrates Orthodox Christmas due to his wife’s Serbian heritage. Many people in Serbia are Orthodox Christians and celebrate according to the Julian Calendar. According to the Julian Calendar, the Orthodox Christmas falls on the 7th January.

“We do two Christmas because my wife is Serbian-American, so we do that January Christmas as well. It is on the other calendar. I like setting fire to the budding, that is my favorite part.”

The Orthodox Christmas involves setting fire to the Badnjak as a tradition. The Orthodox Christmas does not involves the Christmas trees and gifts, but follows a more traditional and spiritual way of celebration with family.

Novak Djokovic is an Orthodox Christian

Novak Djokovic has always posted his Christmas celebration pictures on social media. The Serbian is a Orthodox Christian and follows Orthodox Christmas. All around the world, approximately 260 million people are Orthodox Christians. In eastern European countries like Russia, Belarus, Serbia and Greece, it is the dominant religion.

Novak Djokovic has often be seen wearing a cross around his neck. The Serbian has even received the order of St. Sava from the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church. The order of St. Sava is the highest distinction in the Serbian Orthodox Church and is handed out to someone who has helped spread the religion. The Serbian has contributed to renovations of various religious places in Serbian and was given this degree in April 2011. The Serbian added during that this was the best title of his life and he is an Orthodox Christian first and then an athlete.

“This is the most important title of my life, because before being an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian.”