Daniil Medvedev Reveals Huge Rafael Nadal Impact On His Career In Candid Confession

Despite having won a Grand Slam title, Daniil Medvedev has been a case of so close yet so far in Grand Slam finals. The Russian star has lost three Grand Slam finals in Australia and two at the US Open. However, according to Medvedev himself, there is one loss that has shaped his career. The 28-year-old has admitted that his lose to Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open final 2022, has stuck in his head to this day.

Daniil Medvedev was two sets to love up against the Spanish superstar and looked set to win his second Grand Slam title. However, Nadal mounted a memorable comeback to win the title. Nadal came back from two sets down to win the final 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, in over five hours. Daniil Medvedev even had three break points during the third set, which he failed to capitalize. Hence, this defeat in the Grand Slam final was tough to digest for the Russian.

According to Tennis365, Medvedev admitted in an interview with Clay, that he still thinks about this match to date and looks back at the final quite a lot. The Russian was in a commanding position to win the match but ended up on the losing side. The 28-year-old admitted that some things remain inexplicable, but believes that he has become a better player since then.

“That was the match against Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open two years ago. The final, which I lost. It was very tough for me. I kept looking back at that one match against Rafa. Many things still stick in my mind to this day. Some things remain inexplicable. But one thing is certain: I learned a lot from the loss. I may have also become a better player because of it.”

Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal head to head and rivalry

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal have often faced off at the business end of the tournaments. The duo have met on six occasions, with Nadal leading the head-to-head 5-1. Medvedev and Nadal have met in three finals and two semi-finals, with Nadal getting the better of Medvedev on every occasion but one. Nadal has won two Grand Slam finals against Medvedev, beating the Russian at the US Open in 2019 and the Australian Open 2022 final.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev’s only win against Rafael Nadal came at the ATP Finals in 2020. The Russian defeated Nadal in straight sets in the semi-final. The duo could face each other in the early rounds of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 which begins on 7th April. With the clay season set to begin, Nadal will be eager to make a comeback in professional tennis.