Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz ATP Finals Prediction: Can Wimbledon Champion Exact US Open Revenge to Qualify?

Jul 14, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) returns a shot during his match against Daniil Medvedev on day 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports and Jul 14, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Daniil Medvedev returns a shot during his match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) on day 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are set to face off in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals. Alcaraz is in desperate need of a win, having lost against Alexander Zverev during his first match. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev is sitting comfortably at the top of the group.

Carlos Alcaraz lost to Alexander Zverev in the first match of the group but bounced back with a victory against Andrey Rublev in the next match. The Spaniard dominated against the Russian, beating him in straight sets. Alcaraz seemed to return to his best form during his 7-5, 6-2 win against Rublev.

Daniil Medvedev defeated his fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in the first match and followed it up with a victory against Alexander Zverev. Medvedev survived a scare and saved a few break points before eventually breaking Zverev. The Russian eventually went on to beat the German 7-6, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out in the US Open semi-finals by Daniil Medvedev. The Spaniard has endured a difficult second half of the season and is still searching for a title after his Wimbledon win. The 20-year-old is competing in his first ever ATP Finals and needs a win to qualify for the semi-finals.

Daniil Medvedev will be the favorite going into the match due to his recent form. Before his match against Alcaraz, the Russian has admitted that he feels the Spaniard is going through a bad run of form. According to Medvedev, Alcaraz is slower on the court and is coming across as a bit different than his usual self.

Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz are tied at 2-2 in their head to head record, with the most recent meeting being at the US Open. Before the US Open, Alcaraz had beaten the Russian twice in 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Daniil Medvedev has the better chance of beating Carlos Alcaraz and winning the match. The Spaniard is still not playing well and really struggling with the pace of the game. Also, Alcaraz did not compete in almost any indoor tournaments before the ATP Finals.

Daniil Medvedev has not won a tournament in Turin but has the experience of playing in these conditions. The world number 3 is at the top of his game and would be confident going into the match against Alcaraz. Medvedev is most likely the favorite to win the match by beating Alcaraz in three sets according to our prediction at The SportsRush.