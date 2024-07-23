Serena Williams Makes Fun of Alexis Ohanian’s Possessiveness With Funny Video

Aug 29, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA after beating Carina Witthoeft of Germany in a second round match on day three of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Alexis Ohanian in attendance for the Serena Williams (USA) and Giulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA) match on day two at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams recently put rumors of marital discord to rest in a hilarious and charming way. The tennis legend took to Instagram to share a story dedicated to her husband, Alexis Ohanian, showcasing their playful relationship.

In the video Williams found amusing, a married woman is seen playfully interacting with another man while making sure her husband can see. The husband, in a dramatic fashion, rushes over and intervenes by putting the other man in a chokehold.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are very much still together and happy, unlike some rumors in the media claiming otherwise! pic.twitter.com/2HacCgjR6E — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 23, 2024

Williams jokingly remarked that Ohanian could easily do the same, highlighting his possessiveness and protective nature. This lighthearted post not only entertained fans but also served as a testament to the couple’s strong bond. Williams’ sense of humor and the couple’s friendship underpin their relationship, and the Instagram story quashed any rumors of tension.

While Ohanian has yet to respond publicly to the video, the couple’s dynamic is evident through their playful interactions. Williams’ ability to laugh and tease about her husband’s protectiveness reflects their deep connection and mutual understanding.

Ohanian’s health revelation and Williams’ support

Recently, Ohanian opened up about a health scare involving a bacteria causing Lyme Disease. While the specifics are still private, he shared his experience to raise awareness and emphasize the importance of timely medical attention. Williams, known for her unwavering support, has been by his side throughout, demonstrating her care and commitment.

William’s reaction to Ohanian’s confession highlights the couple’s resilience and mutual support. Her public show of humor and love on Instagram is a reflection of their enduring partnership, characterized by a balance of laughter and serious commitment.

In a world where celebrity relationships often face intense scrutiny, Williams and Ohanian continue to shine as an example of a strong and supportive marriage, where humor and friendship play a vital role in their happiness.