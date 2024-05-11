Sebastian Korda Sportingly Trolls Himself After Mocking Italian Fans for Targeting Family: WATCH

Aug 8, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Sebastian Korda (USA) reacts after winning a point against Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) (not pictured) in second round play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Going up against Flavio Cobolli in the first round of the Italian Open 2024 in Rome, Sebastian Korda rightly expected the crowd present at the Grand Stand Arena to support the localite. Despite being heckled by spectators throughout the 163-minute battle, the American managed to clinch a victory in the Round of 64, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

Even though Korda was subjected to a lot of insults, he trolled himself after the win in an interview with the Tennis Channel.

“Tennis wise I’m excited I actually won my first set in Rome. It took me took me three years to win a set here. It’s my first win here in Rome and just looking forward to the next round and hopefully I can play some good tennis again,” Korda was quoted as saying.

“The crowd was going for him. They were trying to do everything they possibly could to get him over the finish line. I stayed strong and somehow got through it.”

Sebastian Korda grew up playing largely on clay. However, his past performances at the Italian Open have not done justice at all to his abilities. Having participated in the event in 2022 and 2023 as well, Korda was unable to clinch a single set in his first round matches against Botic van de Zandschulp and Roman Saifullin respectively.

Going up against Taylor Fritz in the Round of 32, Korda will be relieved that he won’t have the crowd booing at him and speaking ill about his loved ones.

Sebastian Korda Claps Back at Rude Italian Fans

Sebastian Korda was seen blowing kisses to a disappointed Italian crowd following his win against Flavio Cobolli on Friday. While many people were quick to judge Korda for the act, the latter then revealed the hostility of the crowd.

In his tweet, the American youngster justified his actions. The 23-year-old claimed that the crowd was constantly “talking inappropriately” about his girlfriend, family, and team.

Shoutout to the fans behind me for talking inappropriately about my girlfriend, family and team for 2.5hrs. Thank you for the extra motivation Still love yall

Sebastian Korda will next play Taylor Fritz on Sunday. Fritz has won their only duel so far, which was at the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters. This is arguably Korda’s best chance to beat the top-ranked American.

While the timing of the match has not yet been decided, US fans can catch the clash on Tennis Channel while fans in the UK can watch all the live action on Sky Sports.