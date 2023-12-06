When Jimmy Fallon Beat 3-Time Grand Slam Champion Stan Wawrinka in a Tennis Challenge and Mocked Him After That on National Television

Apr 6, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Jimmy Fallon reacts during the grand opening for the “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” attraction at Universal Orlando Resort. The Thursday event included a parade with Fallon himself riding on a float to cut the ribbon for the new attraction. Mandatory Credit: Tim Shortt/Florida Today via USA TODAY NETWORK and Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland reacts after winning a point against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan (not pictured) on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis stars have often been the butt of jokes in the United States as comedy plays a huge part in the mainstream media and entertainment industry in the country. One such example was seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The US Open champion in 2016, Stan Wawrinka joined Fallon on his show and what followed was a laughter riot. The host Jimmy Fallon defeated Wawrinka in a game of Nintendo Wii tennis, much to the disbelief of the audience.

It was clear that Stan Wawrinka has never played a game of tennis on the gaming console as he struggled to connect even one ball. Fallon served Wawrinka ace after ace, to the point where the Swiss was asking for mercy. A clearly agitated Wawrinka shouted, “Hey, it’s not moving,” as he tried to find a way to use his character in the game to win.

After defeating Wawrinka, Fallon celebrated with a victory dance. The Swiss champion tried to laugh if off but his competitive spirit was clearly on display. When asked if he would comeback for another game, Wawrinka brushed aside the invitation saying,” I wish, but I would never come back again.”

Although Wawrinka lost, this episode made a great viewing for the fans. Fallon, known for his ability to make his guests comfortable, got the best emotions out of Wawrinka. However, this was not the first time Fallon has showed interest in tennis. Fallon has previously attended one of Roger Federer’s matches at the US Open 2015.

Jimmy Fallon and his tennis connection

Jimmy Fallon shares a close relationship with tennis players. The avid tennis fan has often had tennis stars as the guests for his show. American tennis superstar, Serena Williams, joined Jimmy Fallon for his show shortly after her retirement from tennis. This was one of the best episodes as Williams was at her candid best with Fallon.

Fallon and Williams even paired up for a guessing game called Catchphrase. They faced off against actor/director Justin Long and singer Tariq Luqmaan Trotter. The rules of the game were, a team member had to sketch a hint for the game and wait for their partner to guess it. The fastest team to do that wins the round.

In a very competitive match, both the teams were very serious about victory. Both the teams were successful in guessing many clues but Serena Williams and Jimmy Fallon’s team ended up winning the game. It will be interesting to see if Fallon invites the upcoming generation of American stars on his show anytime soon.