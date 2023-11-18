Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Prediction: Italian No.1 Aims For Third Win in a Row Against 2020 Champion

Apr 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Daniil Medvedev (R) holds the Butch Buchholz championship trophy as Jannik Sinner (ITA) (L) holds the finalists trophy after their men’s singles final on day fourteen of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

World No.3 Daniil Medvedev is set to face World No.4 Jannik Sinner in the 1st semifinal match of the ATP Finals 2023. The Italian topped the group after beating Novak Djokovic and will be full of confidence going into the match. Medvedev, a self-proclaimed hard court specialist, made it to the semi-finals after finishing second behind Carlos Alcaraz.

Jannik Sinner has had an unbeaten run so far at the ATP Finals. Hugely supported by a buoyant home crowd, the 22-year-old has won all three group games. The Italian ended Novak Djokovic’s 19-match unbeaten run in a three-set victory against the Serbian superstar. Sinner defeated Holger Rune in the last round-robin game to secure a place in the semi-final as the group winner.

Daniil Medvedev has had a decent run at the ATP Finals. The Russian defeated his countryman, Andrey Rublev in the first round before easing past Alexander Zverev to secure a qualification for the semi-finals. However, Medvedev was beaten in his last round robin game by the World No.2, Carlos Alcaraz.

Daniil Medvedev has dominated the head-to-head between the him and Jannik Sinner, leading 6-2. This was a one-sided rivalry in the past. But Sinner has changed that dramatically in 2023. The Italian defeated the Russian in Beijing and Vienna, to win two ATP 500 titles within a span of 6 weeks.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner: Who will come out on top?

Jannik Sinner will go into the game as the favorite to secure a spot in the final of the ATP Finals. The Italian is in a dream run of form and still unbeaten in the tournament. Sinner looks difficult to stop even for Medvedev. The Russian though, might be motivated by the fact that he needs to win this match to remain in contention when it comes to replacing Carlos Alcaraz as the year-end World No.2 in the ATP rankings.

Daniil Medvedev is known for his ability to use a hostile crowd to his favor but this match might turn out a bit too much for the Russian. The prediction for the match is Jannik Sinner to win in three sets. The match will take place on Saturday in Turin at 9.45 AM EST and will be available for live streaming on TennisTV.