Did Jannik Sinner’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Maria Braccini Take a Dig at the Italian? Cryptic Post Suggests So

Jannik Sinner seems to have moved on from Maria Braccini to Anna Kalinskaya, the Russian tennis star. Although Sinner never denied dating Braccini, he kept their relationship private despite the widespread belief that they were together for four years. However, Sinner recently made his relationship with Kalinskaya public, causing Braccini to fade from the limelight.

While Sinner looks happy with his new girlfriend, Braccini posted some photos on Instagram alongwith a long caption. Her words, including phrases like “I was rejected” and “For every door that closes, another one opens,” suggested that her relationship with Sinner did not end well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARIA BRACCINI (@mariabraccini)

The cryptic nature of her post hinted at the emotional turmoil she experienced, implying that the breakup was difficult for her.

Fans reacted to the news of Sinner’s new relationship and Braccini’s Instagram post with a mix of surprise and sympathy. Many expressed their support for Braccini, acknowledging the challenges of dating a professional athlete. Others wished Sinner happiness in his new relationship, noting his recent appearances with Kalinskaya at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Based on Braccini’s words, it seems that the breakup may have worked out for the best as she can now focus on bigger and better things in life. On the other hand, Anna and Sinner’s relationship is one for the romantics, as they have given many fans couple goals.

Just recently, both the players were in the finals of Halle Open and Berlin Open respectively. While Sinner won in Halle, Kalinskaya fell agonisingly short in Berlin. Sinner, during his post match interview, praised his new girlfriend for her efforts and was very happy that both of them were in the finals on the same day.

When it comes to their performances in the Wimbledon 2024, both have made it to the Round of 16 as well. The World No.1 is scheduled to play Ben Shelton on Sunday, while Kalinskaya has a tough task of overcoming 2022 champion Elena Rybakina.