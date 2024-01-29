“Disgusting, Classless Behavior”, “Journalistic Malpractice”: Fans Slam Insensitive Coverage of Pete Sampras by DailyMail

Aug 1, 1993; New York City, New York, USA: FILE PHOTO; Pete Sampras (USA) acknowledGes the crowd during the 1993 US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Network

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) slammed a media outlet, DailyMail, for an insensitive story about Pete Sampras. They sprang to defend the American icon, also sympathizing with him as his wife battles cancer.

After retiring in 2003 with 14 Grand Slam titles, Sampras featured in many exhibition games to keep fit. However, he has been out of the public eye for some time.

The United States version of a popular news house, with over 460,000 followers on X, shared a recent photo of Sampras with an inconsiderate headline. They claimed he looked ‘unrecognizable’, a callous dig at his appearance. The post backfired as other X users criticized the coverage.

Fans said Sampras looks perfectly normal for a 52-year-old man, refuting the claim that he looked ‘unrecognizable’. Among the comments, retired doubles No.1 Rennae Stubbs also attacked the outlet, calling them ‘pathetic’, a sentiment echoed by many fans.

Many fans mentioned how Pete Sampras and his family are going through a tough time. His wife, Bridgette Wilson, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in October 2023. They slammed the news house for carrying this insensitive and unsympathetic headline.

Pete Sampras had revealed displeasure over his wife being blamed for his poor results

Despite making the occasional appearance and playing the odd exhibition match, Sampras has largely remained away from the public spotlight since his retirement in 2003. The 2002 US Open final was the last match he played. Coming off a lean patch, he surprised everyone by defeating compatriot Andre Agassi to win his 14th Grand Slam title, a record that stood until the Big 3 decimated it.

Pete Sampras shed light on his retirement and his choice to keep private after hanging up his boots. He married Bridgette Wilson in 2000 and around the same time, his lean patch of form began. He said he was annoyed by the frequent questions about his retirement and marriage. The former World No.1 said despite his wife stalling her career to be with him, she was blamed for his poor run of results.

“My wife pretty much put her career on hold to travel with me because we wanted to be together. But it was hard, it was taxing on our marriage. There’s no question. I wasn’t doing well, few people in the press blamed her, and that bothered me. You can criticize me but don’t criticize my family.”

After his 2002 US Open win, Sampras was glad to shut all rumors down by deciding to retire.

“As I won it and I came home and was sitting with all these interviewers asking me these questions. I was just like I shut them all up. Like I had the last laugh. And that really felt good for me.”