When Will The Long-Awaited Novak Djokovic Documentary ‘Novak’ Release? Everything You Need to Know

Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic wrapped up an incredible 2023 season, laden with records. However, it marked yet another year without the release of his much-awaited documentary. Fans are eagerly awaiting the project for a long time.

Djokovic won three Grand Slams and the ATP Finals to finish as the Year-End No.1. The documentary seems to have taken a backseat as he keeps blazing through tournaments and winning. He last spoke about this movie at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, revealing it was slated to release in late 2021 or early 2022. However, it got delayed because a lot was happening in Djokovic’s career and they wanted to include it all in the documentary.

Speaking to the media after his first-round win in London in July, Djokovic spoke about the delays (via TennisMajors). He reflected on the additions the documentary required and also revealed the inspiration from Michael Jordan’s documentary, The Last Dance. He said he wants his movie to be similar to the Netflix production.

The eventual runner-up disclosed they had years of footage but no surety about the release date. Djokovic said he wants it to come out soon but does not want the quality to be affected.

“I don’t have the exact date, I’m a bit anxious to see it too, I would love to have it as soon as possible. On the other hand, we want to do the best job possible. When I have more precise information about the date of release, I will let you know.”

The documentary was first announced during the 2021 Australian Open. Following initial delays, a late 2022 release was predicted but that too, did not happen. Djokovic also did not feature prominently in Netflix’s Break Point since he was occupied with his personal project.

Additions that could be delaying the Novak Djokovic documentary

Around the documentary’s original release date, Novak Djokovic faced one of the biggest controversies of his career. The Serb’s anti-vaccination stance saw him deported from Australia and barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open. The fiasco captured headlines all over the world, becoming a key part of Djokovic’s journey that had to be shown. However, his ordeal Down Under already has a documentary of its own. Novak Djokovic: Refuse to Lose released a few months later.

Additionally, in his update during Wimbledon, Djokovic revealed that his 2023 French Open win was being added as well. Hence, it would be safe to assume his US Open and ATP Finals win, and the subsequent records, will also be added. The World No.1 also said no format has been decided yet and it could either be released as a movie or a docuseries. Other subjects from his career that will likely feature include the PTPA’s formation, his disqualification from the 2020 US Open, and his relationship with his Big 3 rivals, among many other things.

With Djokovic gunning for a second Davis Cup title with Serbia, the documentary could see yet another chapter added. With Djokovic showing no sign of slowing down, the documentary could be delayed for a long time as he keeps collecting more laurels.