‘Eaten the Humble Pie!’ – Italian News House Slammed by Fans For Double Standards Towards Jannik Sinner Ahead of Davis Cup 2023 Quarterfinals

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy gestures to the crowd after winning a game against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner has taken Italian tennis to unprecedented heights after a defining 2023 season. Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport hailed him as the future of tennis. However, it was slammed by fans on social media for its alleged hypocrisy after having been harshly critical of Sinner in the past.

Sinner won his first ATP 1000 title, which was the Rogers Cup in Canada Open this year and followed it up with two ATP 500 titles in October. He capped it off with a runner-up finish at the ATP Finals in front of the home crowd in Turin. Achieving a career-best World No.4 rank, he earned $8,298,379 in prize money this year. This constitutes over half his total career earnings of about $15 million.

To keep himself rested and avoid fatigue, Sinner skipped the Davis Cup Finals group stage in September. Gazzetta dello Sport attacked him, calling his love for Italy ‘false’. The media house repeatedly took shots at the 22-year-old, also listing out occasions when he apparently chose himself over his nation. However, the news outlet changed its tune after his incredible ATP Finals run. They carried a headline declaring Novak Djokovic the king of tennis and Sinner, the future (via Reddit).

Fans did not take kindly to the newspaper switching sides and called them out for unfairly criticising him in the past but praising him now. One user pointed out Gazzetta dello Sport also called him a future No.1, saying they have been forced to recant their previous criticisms.

Gazzetta dello Sport is no stranger to courting controversies for slamming athletes. Previously, they tried to wash off their past attacks on Sinner by hailing him. They posted a graphic showing Sinner receiving the crown from Djokovic after beating the Serb in the round-robin stage. That image was also criticised by fans who accused them of trying to jump on the hype.

Jannik Sinner gearing up for Davis Cup Final 8

Despite not featuring in the group stage, Jannik Sinner will represent Italy in the Davis Cup Final 8. He has not responded to Gazzetta dello Sport’s barbs and will likely continue to stay away from acknowledging it. He will want to give his response on the court with great performances for his home country.

Italy qualified after finishing second in Group A behind Canada. Sinner’s return will be a shot in the arm for the European nation as they hunt for a second Davis Cup title. Their first and only triumph came 47 years ago in 1976. Italy will be up against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on November 23. Sinner is all set to take on Tallon Griekspoor, the highest-ranked Dutch player and will fancy his chances against him.

A potential rematch with Djokovic could be on the cards in the semi-final. If Italy wins, and Serbia beats Great Britain in their quarter-finals, the two 2023 ATP Finals finalists will cross paths again. Fans will hope for the stars to align so the two superstars clash one last time again this year.