Elina Svitolina vs Anhelina Kalinina Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 Round 1 Match

The WTA Dubai 2024 is set for an all-Ukrainian clash in the first round of the tournament. The Elina Svitolina vs Anhelina Kalinina match is set to be a blockbuster event as both the Ukraine stars are set to collide. This will be the second meeting between the duo, with Svitolina winning their last encounter to get a 1-0 lead in head-to-head.

Elina Svitolina started the season off with a bang, with a great run in Auckland. The 29-year-old reached the final of the tournament but ended up losing to Coco Gauff in the final. Later, the Ukrainian reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and was looking good for a long run.

However, her tournament was cut short due to an injury, resulting in a forfeit. Now, the 29-year-old is back from injury and would be confident of a successful comeback.

On the other hand, her Ukrainian counterpart, Anhelina Kalinina has had a tough start to the season. The 27-year-old is yet to get past the second round so far this season including first round loss at the Australian Open. Now, the Ukrainian will look to get a big win in the Elina Svitolina vs Anhelina Kalinina clash.

Elina Svitolina will start the match as the favorite, thanks to her great start to the season. Although Kalinina can cause an upset, it is tough to look past a Svitolina’s win. The SportsRush predicts Elina Svitolina to win the match in three sets. The odds are in favor of Svitolina at 1.33 vis-a-vis 2.90 for Kalinina as per Pokerstars.

The Elina Svitolina vs Anhelina Kalinina match will be played in Dubai at 8.30 pm local time (11.30 AM ET). The weather is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius with clear, sunny skies. The match will be streamed live on Tennis Channel.