Ugo Humbert vs Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction, Odds, Weather and Rotterdam Open 2024 Live Streaming Details

The Rotterdam Open first round matches have already thrilled the fans with some incredible results. Now, the fans are excited about the Ugo Humbert vs Emil Ruusuvuori clash in Rotterdam. This will be the fifth time that these two rivals face off and so far, Ruusuvuori have won all their matches.

Despite having a higher ranking, Ugo Humbert has continued to struggled against Emil Ruusuvuori. However, the Frenchman won the ATP 250 Marseilles title on Sunday and will start the Rotterdam Open full of confidence. Humbert defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the final in Marseille to lift his first title of 2024.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Emil Ruusuvuori was knocked out in the second round at Marseille. The Finnish star has had a mixed 2024 season, as he reached the final of the Hong Kong Open, but failed to make it past the second round at the Australian Open.

While Ruusuvuori has a 4-0 head-to-head record against Ugo Humbert, he will look to continue his good form. However, Humbert is full of confidence and will start as the favorite to get his first win against the Finnish star. The SportsRush’s Ugo Humbert vs Emil Ruusuvuori is in favor of the Frenchman winning in three sets.

What are the Ugo Humbert vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds?

According to Pokerstars, Ugo Humbert will start as a slight favorite against Emil Ruusuvuori in Rotterdam. Humbert has his odds set at 1.67, compared to Ruusuvuori, who has his odds set at 2.10.

What is the Humbert vs Ruusuvuori head to head?

Emil Ruusuvuori has enjoyed incredible success against Ugo Humbert. The Finnish star leads the head-to-head 4-0 having dominated the clashes between the duo. Ruusuvuori’s last win against Humbert came at the Libema Open, round of 16, in 2023.

Where to watch Humbert vs Ruusuvuori live?

The first round match of the Rotterdam Open is scheduled for Wednesday, 14th February at 11.00 am local time (5 AM ET). The match will be streamed globally on TennisTV, while the US audience could watch it on Tennis Channel.

How many titles does Ugo Humbert have?

Humbert has won five titles so far in his career. The Frenchman won his first two titles in Auckland and Antwerp in 2020 and followed it up with a title win at Halle 2021. Later, Humbert won two more titles in his Metz and Marseille.

What is the Ugo Humbert ranking?

Ugo Humbert is ranked number 18 in the world. This is the highest career ranking of the Frenchman as he continues to climb the ATP rankings.