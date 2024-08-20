Emma Navarro Calls Role Model Danielle Collins and Herself ‘Hoos’ in Special Monterrey Open Catchup

Emma Navarro and Danielle Collins are not just two of the top American stars lighting up the Monterrey Open in Mexico—they’re also bringing some of that Virginia Cavalier pride with them. The pair, who both have strong ties to the University of Virginia (hence the “Hoos” nickname), caught up for a fun-filled afternoon that included some practice, laughs, and a mixed doubles match with two young local boys.

The casual meet-up was captured in a delightful Instagram story that’s been making the rounds on social media. Fans loved seeing the camaraderie between these two American talents, especially since they’re both such big draws at this year’s Monterrey Open.

Gearing up for Monterrey Open pic.twitter.com/z2dNkbzlAZ — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 20, 2024



It was a special moment for Navarro, who has long looked up to Collins, even though their playing styles and personalities couldn’t be more different. Collins is known for her aggressive play and a game plan that comes with experience. And Navarro, a rising star with a more understated approach, shares a special bond that goes beyond the court.

Collins and Navarro: A Bond Beyond Tennis

Navarro has always seen Collins as a role model. Despite their contrasting styles — Collins’ fiery intensity vs. Navarro’s calm demeanor — they share a deep respect for each other. Collins, a former two-time NCAA champion and now a seasoned pro, has been someone Navarro has looked up to since her college days.

It’s not every day that you get to practice and hang out with your idol, and Navarro made the most of it in Monterrey. Although their Olympic campaign failed to yield a podium finish, they’ll now have the advantage of playing on home ground at the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open.

Collins – known for her power game – will face off against Erika Andreeva on Centre Court. Navarro, who’s been steadily climbing the ranks, will take on Camila Osario in the round of 16. These upcoming matches will be available on the Tennis Channel starting at 1 PM EST.