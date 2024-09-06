ESPN’s Brad Gilbert Accused of Targeting Daniil Medvedev in Controversial ‘English Speakers’ Comment

Brad Gilbert hasn’t had the smoothest US Open this year, especially after Coco Gauff’s earlier-than-expected exit and the backlash surrounding his commentary on ESPN. Now, he’s facing even more heat, this time for comments made about “English-speaking players” in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The comment was pointed out by many on social media, just as Naomi Osaka’s biographer and American journalist, Ben Rothenburg. Gilbert was given the responsibility of interviewing players before the start of their matches. In this case, it was the day when Jack Draper from the UK and Alex de Minaur of Australia played their quarter-final match.

“Nice that we’ve got four English speakers in the quarters and semis!” says Brad Gilbert between interviewing Draper and de Minaur, giving one of the less relevant selling points for the men’s draw that I can imagine.#USOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 4, 2024

Apart from Draper and de Minaur, the other quarterfinalists were Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe of the United States, World No.1 Jannik Sinner, World No.4 Alexander Zverev, World No.5 Daniil Medvedev and Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.

Gilbert’s comments were biased towards Fritz, Tiafoe, Draper and de Minaur who are from the Western bloc of countries and can speak English proficiently. However, the super coach could have forgotten the fact that someone like Medvedev is also extremely articulate in the language and that is something fans pointed out.

It is perhaps the most abhorrent point to be made by anybody, let alone by him. He has betrayed his visceral predilection for some English speakers, rather than having to do with anything that is related with the game substantially. — Mohammed Uzair qadri (@MohammedUzairqa) September 4, 2024

Considering most players are polyglots and Brad… isn’t, was a curious thing to say! — Catmomjc (@Catmomjc257) September 4, 2024

Also Medvedev is easily the most articulate guy left in this field, let’s be real. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 4, 2024

Medvedev, who is Russian, has always been known for his sharp tennis mind and even sharper English. Despite not being a native speaker, Medvedev’s command of the language is impressive, and he’s given plenty of insightful interviews in English that have gone viral, including the iconic on-court interview with Jim Courier at the Australian Open 2024.

The men’s game thrives on having authentic players like Medvedev and his ability to connect with fans globally in English has only helped grow his fanbase. Plus, Medvedev’s interview skills are top-notch – whether he’s joking around or diving deep into tennis strategy, he brings something fresh and engaging every time.

An already under-fire ESPN would do well to steer clear of such remarks, as the last thing tennis needs is more bias. Fans want to see fair and unbiased commentary, especially at a Grand Slam level. Let the game—and the players—do the talking.