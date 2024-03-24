How Miami Played an Important Role in Roger Federer Maturing After Having 4 Kids

Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland poses for a champion’s portrait with the Butch Buchholz Trophy in front of the Miami skyline after his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain (not pictured) in the men’s singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Federer won 6-3, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer is one of the most humble superstars in the sporting world. However, despite his humility, Federer enjoyed his stay at the South Beach during his trips to Miami in his younger days.

The Swiss legend had a change in attitude after the birth of his children. By switching his place of stay during his 10-day visit to South Florida, it is noticeable how Roger matured after becoming a family man.

In the break between the Indian Wells 2014 and the Miami Open 2014, Roger Federer, who was Moet & Chandon’s brand ambassador, was present at a party hosted by the champagne brand at the Viceroy Miami. During the same event, the then-World No. 5 had an interview with CBS 4’s Lisa Petrillo.

While talking to Petrillo, the European sensation revealed his destination of stay during his visits to Miami. This is where Federer implied that becoming a family man made him mature. During his younger days, Federer would spend time and enjoy the more happening area of South Beach.

In his words, Roger “wanted to feel the vibe of Miami”. However, since the birth of his kids – Myla, Charlene, Lenny, and Leo – Federer has moved to the friendlier neighborhood of Brickell.

“I used to stay in South Beach when I was younger, because I wanted to feel the vibe of Miami and all that. But I have also moved up to Brickell now. We like it up here [in Brickell] and it’s more relaxed now that we have kids,” Federer said, per Miami Herald.

While South Beach is famous for its glitz, glam, and nightlife, Brickell is regarded as the financial hub of Miami.

Definitely, by moving to Brickell, Roger must’ve been able to be more relaxed around family. Additionally, he would’ve also saved the additional 3-mile journey that he had to make to the Hard Rock Stadium from South Beach.

Roger Federer has won the Miami Open 4 times

Roger Federer won his first Miami Open title in 2005. Defeating nemesis Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller, 2-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-1, Federer lifted the ATP Masters 1000 trophy for the first time in South Florida.

The very next year, Federer was successful in defending his title. Even though Ivan Ljubicic gave the Swiss some great competition, the latter clinched a monumental 7-6, 7-6, 7-6 win.

After an 11-year absence from the finals, Federer won the Miami Open for a third time in 2017, defeating Nadal once again. Ultimately, Roger won the title for the fourth and last time in 2019, getting the best of John Isner 6-1, 6-4 in the finals.

Only Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi (6 times each) have won the Miami Open more times than Roger Federer.