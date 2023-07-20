“Zverev Backhand Over Djokovic, No Way!”: Fans and Jessica Pegula Debate Taylor Fritz’s Perfect ATP Player

Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates a point against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Recently, America’s number one, Taylor Fritz took a quiz on Twitter to build his perfect tennis player. For that player, he wanted John Isner’s serve along with Andrey Rublev’s forehand. He even put in Dan Evans’ for the net game with Gael Monfils’ overall movement.

However, the one aspect that caught most peoples attention was when Fritz said he would pick the Alexander Zverev backhand. That didn’t go down well amongst fans as there was an option of Novak Djokovic too. Even American player Jessica Pegula had her take on the backhand she would pick and it wasn’t the Serb.

Taylor Fritz Ignoring Djokovic Baffles Fans

There were a few fans who agreed with most of the picks that Taylor made. Although, there were some that questioned him for choosing the Zverev backhand over Novak’s. Quite a few had other choices for the other departments too. Many fans were wondering how could Carlos Alcaraz be left out from the other attributes.

Pegula too had taken American player Steve Johnson’s name for the backhand. Interestingly, Johnson replied to her, stating that she would get her money back in case his backhand didn’t live up to the expectations; she did feel that it was a good deal.

Former American player Mardy Fish too interjected into the conversation with his trademark hilarious take. Looking at Fritz’s picks for the perfect player, Fish responded by claiming he would beat that player with his eyes closed.

Fritz Looking to Get Back on Track at US Open

Fritz will be seen at the US Open later this season, likely to be amongst the top 10 seedings at Flushing Meadows. He will be looking to perform to the best of his abilities since he had a dismal performance at the Wimbledon Championships this month.

Moreover, his disappointing end to his home Major last year will spur him on further to prove a point. He’d suffered a shocking opening round defeat, going down to qualifier Brandon Halt in four sets, 7-6(3), 6-7(1), 3-6, 4-6. There will be focus on Taylor as he will be carrying the hopes of his nation to do well in their home Grand Slam.