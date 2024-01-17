Fact Check: Is Novak Djokovic Vegan?

Sep 5, 2011; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) celebrates after recording match point against Alexandr Dolgopolov (UKR) on day eight of the 2011 US Open at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is the best men’s player in the world. The Serbian superstar is widely regarded as the greatest tennis player of all time due to his longevity. Even at the age of 36, Djokovic is at the top of his game and the Serbian credits it to his plant based diet.

Novak Djokovic is very particular about his food. The 24 time Grand Slam champion likes to eat a healthy diet to be in his best physical shape. The Serbian did turn vegan early on in his career, but now he prefers a plant-based diet. Djokovic admitted in an interview with Graham Bensinger, that he gets his ‘mental clarity’ due to a plant based diet. The Serbian further explained his day-to-day diet and how he controls his protein intake.

Novak Djokovic revealed that he starts his day by drinking warm water with lemon and follows it up with celery juice. The Serbian likes to keep his food intake light during the first half of the day and prefers fruits and salads. For his meals, Djokovic prefers quinoa, millet, and wild rice along with boiled sweet potato.

Although Novak Djokovic follows a plant-based diet, he is not a vegan. The Serbian follows a specific plant based diet to be in the best shape. “Plant-based diet” indicates that the food intake is entirely or mostly consists of plants foods. Meanwhile, a vegan diet can consist of avoiding animal foods. Vegan people also avoid animal based products like shows, belts and accessories. A person can follow both, a plant-based diet and vegan diet. The lifestyle can be changed according to his own preference.

Novak Djokovic believes his success is down to his diet

Novak Djokovic is a firm believer that his success his down to his change in food eating habits. The Serbian struggled with his physical fitness at the start of his career and often had to withdraw from matches. However, since opting for a plant-based diet in 2015, Djokovic has seen instant success. After his Wimbledon 2019 win, the Serbian admitted that his diet helped him recover quicker and he could play a five sets final against Roger Federer.

Along with that, Djokovic has also raised his opinion against the killing of animals and climate change. The Serbian also produced a documentary other star celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, and James Cameron to promote a plant based diet for athletes. The documentary was called, Game Changers.

FAQ

Does Novak Djokovic eat eggs?

Novak Djokovic does eat eggs. During an interview in 2017, the Serbian admitted that he eat eggs to get necessary proteins. Djokovic follows a plant-based diet which helps him to keep himself fresh for his matches.

Does Novak Djokovic eat meat?

No, Novak Djokovic does not eat meat. The Serbian has admitted that he has not been eating meat since August 2015 and does not plan on eating it soon. Djokovic does eat fish but wants to avoid meat as far as possible.