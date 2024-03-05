Fact Check: Did Roger Federer Play Rafael Nadal For The First Time In Miami in 2004?

Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) shakes hands with Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) after their match in the men’s singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Federer won 6-3, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer rivalry is often regarded as the greatest ever in tennis history. Across their distinguished careers, the two legends have faced each other on more than 40 instances. And there is a common misconception that they first went up against each other during the Miami Open in 2004.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer indeed faced off against each other for the first time in Miami, but that was in the men’s singles category. A few weeks before their clash at the Miami Open 2004, during the Indian Wells 2004 tournament, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were pitted against each other in a doubles matchup and that was the first time they actually played each other in a tennis match.

The then 17-year-old Rafa teamed up with Tommy Robredo to defeat the Roger Federer-Yves Allegro duo in three sets. Although Nadal was knocked out in the Round of 32 in the singles competition, that achievement was memorable for him and made the then World No.1 singles player, Federer notice him big time.

Federer was extremely impressed by the Spanish teenager’s outstanding display in the doubles clash. Returning to the locker room, as a token of appreciation, the Swiss offered his competitor an invitation to be a part of his team box to watch Federer’s quarter-final match. With Nadal accepting the invitation, Federer won the contest in straight sets. Fans get nostalgic about the same till date.

Seems heartwarming that the start of an intense rivalry that would last for more than 15 years had such a wholesome beginning.