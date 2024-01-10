‘Billionaire Heiress’ Jessica Pegula Well Positioned to Join Serena Williams and Martina Hingis in Exclusive Club at Australian Open 2024

Nov 4, 2023; Cancun, Mexico; Jessica Pegula (USA) celebrates winning her match against Coco Gauff (USA) on day seven of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports and Sept 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Pegula is in pole position to have a remarkable run at the Australian Open 2024. The American star is one of the best players in the world right now. Now, Pegula could be set to match an historic record set by Serena Williams, by winning at the singles and the doubles events at the Australian Open.

Jessica Pegula will be entering the Australian Open as a participant in both the singles and doubles. Jessica has found success in both singles and doubles as she aims for the top prizes at the Australian Open. Throughout her career, Pegula has won seven doubles title and even has a career high of number 1.

Compared to her singles stats, the American has found more success in doubles competitions. In singles, Pegula has won five titles and is currently ranked as the number 5 in the world.

Serena Williams has done the Australian Open double a joint-record three times. Williams won the singles titles at the Australian Open in 2003, 2009 and 2010 and followed it up with a doubles championship too.

Before Williams, Martina Hingis did the Australian Open double in 1997, 1998 and 1999. Solidifying her reign in women’s tennis, the German icon masterfully seized both singles and doubles crowns. As her career progressed, Hingis not only captured additional doubles titles in 2002 but also staged an impressive comeback to clinch more victories fourteen years later in 2016.

Now, Pegula has a chance to do something similar in 2024. The American has been in fine form in singles and will be one of the favorites for the tournament. Pegula will team up with Coco Gauff for doubles and hope to replicate the feat of great tennis players like Serena Williams and Martina Hingis.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff set to play doubles at the Australian Open

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are set to feature together at the Australian Open 2024 despite reports of a split. The American duo have competed in Grand Slams in the past but are yet to win a doubles trophy. Pegula is 10 years older than Gauff and wants to concentrate on her peak years of her career.

Similarly, Gauff is another player on the top of her game and fresh from winning a Grand Slam. The American teenager is focused on the singles tournament first before giving her all in doubles.

However, it seems like both the stars have agreed to play doubles for one more tournament. The American stars are chasing their first Grand Slam doubles title together and would hope to achieve it at the Australian Open. Like Pegula, even Gauff will have one eye on history and aim to match the record of Williams and Hingis.