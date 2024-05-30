Rafael Nadal’s Hilarious AI-Version of Final French Open 2024 Speech Which Has Novak Djokovic Mention in It, Goes Viral

Following a disappointing first-round loss at the French Open 2024, Rafael Nadal left tennis fans tear-eyed with an emotional speech. The possibility of Rafa having made his final appearance at Roland Garros has made the tennis world sad. However, some enthusiasts tried getting a smile on the faces of Nadal’s fans with an AI-dubbed version of the Spaniard’s speech.

Popular Instagram account – @memerunnergpt – known for dubbing speeches and interviews, shared an edited clip of Rafael Nadal’s emotional speech at the Court Philippe-Chatrier from Monday. As seen in the embed below, the King of Clay can be heard glorifying the 14 titles that he’s won at the French Open.

“I own Roland f*****g Garros. I’ve won here more than anyone ever. I only came out to test the clay to prep for the Olympics, I am the king here and everyone knows,” the video said.

The user also took shots at Novak Djokovic, getting Nadal to mock the former for winning the French Open merely three times. Ultimately, the video concluded with the 22-time Grand Slam winner calling himself “the best to do it”.

“That bum Djokovic has only won the French Open three times. He is a man-child. He may have the most Grand Slam titles, but he has no class. I am the best tennis player ever. The fans who saw me today will tell their grandchildren they saw a God play tennis. I might be old but I’m the best to do it. Thank you and goodbye,” the video ended.

Even if the video had been edited slightly better, considering that Rafa has never spoken ill about any of his opponents in such a manner, is more than enough evidence to consider it AI-dubbed. However, social media users seem to enjoy the light-hearted video similar to the previously edited video that went viral during the Australian Open 2024.

Rafael Nadal Has Previously Also Been the Victim of Having His Speeches Dubbed by AI

The French Open speech isn’t the only time that Rafael Nadal has been dubbed by AI. Back in January, during the Australian Open 2024, an old video from the Laver Cup 2022 was edited by social media enthusiasts. Nadal’s Spanish accent often seems to be a delight for those using AI for these videos.

The video of Nadal mocking Novak Djokovic garnered a similar reaction as the latest video. A small group of people seemed to be offended. Whereas, the majority seemed to find the video funny.

Jelena Djokovic, Novak’s wife, was among the many to find the video hilarious and not make a big deal out of it. She expressed her opinions regarding the same by adding a series of laughing emojis in the comments section.

Today, the bond Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic share, is surely a healthier one in the past as both the players feel comfortable with their own achievements. While fans are awaiting another clash between them, these videos do bring in a fun element to the sport, which is much-needed.