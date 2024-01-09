Trouble for Netflix? Alexander Zverev ‘Whitewashing’ Angers Fans, Poor Ratings for Season 2 on the Cards

Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a shot against Aleksandar Vukic of Australia on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The second season of Netflix’s hit series Break Point will premiere worldwide on January 10. However, before the public release, the media reviews for the docuseries have been scathing, courtesy of a full-length episode dedicated to Alexander Zverev. The German is currently facing charges of domestic violence and his presence has not been received kindly.

Break Point’s first season was immensely successful, leading Netflix to announce a second. After months of hype, it will be available for streaming from January 10 onwards. One of the six episodes in Season 2 is completely based on Zverev, chronicling his return from a horrific injury at the 2022 French Open.

The focus on Zverev did not sit well with media outlets and personalities who had prior access to the show. They slammed Netflix for featuring the 2020 US Open finalist despite allegations of domestic abuse from two separate ex-girlfriends.

The first allegation cropped up in October 2020, when ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova accused Zverev of physically abusing her. She claimed the tennis player was violent with her on many occasions, including punching and choking her (via Racquet). The complaints resurfaced in August 2021. Zverev denied the accusations both times.

In January 2023, an independent ATP counsel declared there was not enough evidence to bar him from playing. Sharypova never approached the police. In July 2023, Zverev’s former partner and mother to his child, Brenda Patea, filed a lawsuit alleging physical harm. Despite the two-time ATP Finals winner refuting the claims, he was ordered to pay €450,000 in October. His lawyers termed the ruling ‘scandalous’ and said they would challenge it (via Independent).

Neither of these allegations found a mention in the Break Point episode on Zverev. He suffered multiple ligament tears in the 2022 French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. He returned only in 2023, marking a successful return and rising to World No.6 again. The episode covers only this aspect, ignoring his assault charges.

Fans not happy with Netflix featuring Alexander Zverev despite accusations

Many media houses and journalists attacked Netflix for giving Alexander Zverev a platform. Fans also picked up on these reviews and criticized the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist’s inclusion. Hence, Break Point is already garnering significant negative attention and low reviews even before public release.

Noted tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, who first published Olga Sharypova’s allegations against Zverev, led the charge in the condemning Netflix on X (formerly Twitter). Many fans joined in, echoing Rothenberg’s words. Overall, social media users expressed their disapproval with Zverev’s episode.

With the negative publicity over the Zverev episode, Netflix is risking low ratings for the entire season. At this rate, a third season seems highly unlikely. The American corporation may take corrective steps soon but nothing is known yet.