“For Novak Djokovic Fans Tennis Started From 2011”: Big Titles Comparison With Federer, Nadal & Murray Invites Mockery From Fans

Jun 11, 2023; Paris,France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) poses with the trophy after winning his 23rd grand slam final against Casper Ruud (NOR) on day 15 at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret that Novak Djokovic has dominated tennis for the last decade and positioned himself as the GOAT of tennis. A fan account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a statistic showing the Serb’s Big Titles monopoly in a specific period since the turn of the last decade. However, it faced backlash for being selective and arbitrarily choosing a time frame that favored the Serbian.

Advertisement

Djokovic continued his supreme hold over tennis, winning six ‘Big Titles’ in 2023. The term denotes Majors, year-end championships, ATP 1000 tournaments, and the Olympics. The World No.1 leads the pack in all categories, bar the quadrennial event.

A popular Novak Djokovic fan account on X shared a stat comparing his Big Titles haul (discounting the Olympics) since 2011 to Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray. The trio bagged 31, 16, and 12 of these prestigious trophies in the last 13 years. Djokovic outshines them all combined with a stunning 64 Big Titles in this period.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DjokovicFan_/status/1730601137001369786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With 24 Grand Slams, 40 ATP Masters and seven ATP Finals titles, Djokovic leads the metric regardless of any starting point. However, fans on social media , especially of the Serb’s Big 3 counterparts, took offense to the arbitrary time frame. They argued that tennis did not start in 2011.

Comment

byu/johnreese421 from discussion

intennis

Comment

byu/johnreese421 from discussion

intennis

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/caap25/status/1730709175204814889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rae_comp/status/1730740081181483121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SimpsonEmmanu18/status/1730642997660811374?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AshokSeshan/status/1730656200159883720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FredWMeyer666/status/1730626938115682786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Comment

byu/johnreese421 from discussion

intennis

One user responded with statistics from a specific period to downplay Djokovic. Others said it is unfair to remove Federer’s era of domination from the calculation with this random starting point of 2011.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MKA19881/status/1730623908351516711?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jamiestelling/status/1730619366440374620?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kamal_1111/status/1730614174232068553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A couple of fans said Djokovic is the undisputed GOAT and does not need such arbitrary comparisons to prove it.

Comment

byu/johnreese421 from discussion

intennis

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kobel2002/status/1730690436732276949?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans hail Novak Djokovic as the GOAT after stat proves dominance

Novak Djokovic holds the most Grand Slams, most ATP 1000 titles, and most ATP Finals championships. The only Big Title he is yet to win is an Olympic Gold. He has already announced his intention to bag the only major honour he lacks at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Regardless, with 71 Big Titles, he leads that category as well. Nadal is a distant second with 59 Big Titles, despite no ATP Finals triumphs. To nobody’s surprise, Federer completes the top 3 with 51.

Many fans accepted Djokovic’s GOAT status in response to the above tweet.

Comment

byu/johnreese421 from discussion

intennis

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CendanaRenee/status/1730603515918356934?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZeeBone5/status/1730606158786809874?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theocman13/status/1730601656545362008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/swami1281/status/1730649901636141072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WolfVucic/status/1731251522758189376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan sought to quash the claim that Djokovic’s dominant era started after Federer and Nadal declined.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tcw_arsenal/status/1730866688990544162?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChelseaRulezzz/status/1730610760919765444?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Djokovic has already set his sight on a Golden Slam for next year. Before the 2024 season commences, fan can see him play in an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.