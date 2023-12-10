“For Novak Djokovic Fans Tennis Started From 2011”: Big Titles Comparison With Federer, Nadal & Murray Invites Mockery From Fans
Puranjay Dixit
|Published December 10, 2023
It is no secret that Novak Djokovic has dominated tennis for the last decade and positioned himself as the GOAT of tennis. A fan account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a statistic showing the Serb’s Big Titles monopoly in a specific period since the turn of the last decade. However, it faced backlash for being selective and arbitrarily choosing a time frame that favored the Serbian.
Djokovic continued his supreme hold over tennis, winning six ‘Big Titles’ in 2023. The term denotes Majors, year-end championships, ATP 1000 tournaments, and the Olympics. The World No.1 leads the pack in all categories, bar the quadrennial event.
A popular Novak Djokovic fan account on X shared a stat comparing his Big Titles haul (discounting the Olympics) since 2011 to Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray. The trio bagged 31, 16, and 12 of these prestigious trophies in the last 13 years. Djokovic outshines them all combined with a stunning 64 Big Titles in this period.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DjokovicFan_/status/1730601137001369786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
With 24 Grand Slams, 40 ATP Masters and seven ATP Finals titles, Djokovic leads the metric regardless of any starting point. However, fans on social media , especially of the Serb’s Big 3 counterparts, took offense to the arbitrary time frame. They argued that tennis did not start in 2011.
Comment
byu/johnreese421 from discussion
intennis
Comment
byu/johnreese421 from discussion
intennis
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/caap25/status/1730709175204814889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rae_comp/status/1730740081181483121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SimpsonEmmanu18/status/1730642997660811374?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AshokSeshan/status/1730656200159883720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FredWMeyer666/status/1730626938115682786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Comment
byu/johnreese421 from discussion
intennis
One user responded with statistics from a specific period to downplay Djokovic. Others said it is unfair to remove Federer’s era of domination from the calculation with this random starting point of 2011.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MKA19881/status/1730623908351516711?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jamiestelling/status/1730619366440374620?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kamal_1111/status/1730614174232068553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
A couple of fans said Djokovic is the undisputed GOAT and does not need such arbitrary comparisons to prove it.
Comment
byu/johnreese421 from discussion
intennis
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kobel2002/status/1730690436732276949?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Fans hail Novak Djokovic as the GOAT after stat proves dominance
Novak Djokovic holds the most Grand Slams, most ATP 1000 titles, and most ATP Finals championships. The only Big Title he is yet to win is an Olympic Gold. He has already announced his intention to bag the only major honour he lacks at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Regardless, with 71 Big Titles, he leads that category as well. Nadal is a distant second with 59 Big Titles, despite no ATP Finals triumphs. To nobody’s surprise, Federer completes the top 3 with 51.
Many fans accepted Djokovic’s GOAT status in response to the above tweet.
Comment
byu/johnreese421 from discussion
intennis
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CendanaRenee/status/1730603515918356934?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZeeBone5/status/1730606158786809874?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theocman13/status/1730601656545362008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/swami1281/status/1730649901636141072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WolfVucic/status/1731251522758189376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
One fan sought to quash the claim that Djokovic’s dominant era started after Federer and Nadal declined.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tcw_arsenal/status/1730866688990544162?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChelseaRulezzz/status/1730610760919765444?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Djokovic has already set his sight on a Golden Slam for next year. Before the 2024 season commences, fan can see him play in an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.
