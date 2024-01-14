Novak Djokovic Reignites Ben Shelton Rivalry, Calls American Youngster ‘Unsportsmanlike’ As Potential Clash Awaits in Round 4 of 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic stoked a budding rivalry with Ben Shelton, revealing why he stole the latter’s celebration after their 2023 US Open clash. The Serb said it was a reaction against the American’s ‘unsportsmanlike’ behavior. This adds fuel to the fire between them, as the duo could potentially face off in the 2024 Australian Open fourth round.

Shelton had a breakthrough 2023 season, making everyone sit up and take notice with a semi-final run at the US Open. His ‘dialled in’ celebration, where he mimicked dialling and hanging up a telephone, achieved cult status during this campaign. He ran into Djokovic in the semis, briefly testing him before losing. After the win, the eventual champion copied the youngster’s celebration.

Back then, Djokovic said he imitated the gesture simply because he loved it, calling it ‘original’. However, ahead of the 2024 Australian Open, he revealed the real reason. He believed Shelton was disrespectful during their fixture (via 7News). The World No.1 said it was a reaction to his improper behavior.

“It was a reaction against (Shelton), he did not behave properly, with respect, on court, and before the match. If anyone one places himself in the unsportsmanlike zone, I react.”

Rightly so, Shelton had been accused by many of not showing his illustrious opponent enough respect. During their semi-final, cameras picked him mocking Djokovic’s game from the onset, and especially about his serve. After the match, he claimed to not have seen the 24-time Grand Slam winner copy his celebration. He said the winner of a tie has the right to celebrate however he wants to, stating that imitation is the best form of flattery. Shelton’s father, though, slammed Djokovic for mocking his son.

Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton: Potential paths to Australian Open glory

Ben Shelton used his booming serves to reach the 2023 US Open semi-finals before Novak Djokovic negated him. The latter dominated the youngster, defeating him in straight sets. The American showed glimpses of his talent that got him this far, but the four-time champion proved to be too good. After being pushed to a tiebreak, he won 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4). Despite the 15-year age gap and the difference in career achievements, tennis fans hyped this rivalry because of the post-match tension.

Now, this duel could see another chapter at the 2024 Australian Open, spiced up by Djokovic’s comments. The duo could possibly cross paths in the fourth round of the tournament Down Under. The Serb will face qualifier Dino Prizmic to kickstart his title defence. After another favourable clash in the second round, he could face a minor test in the third round. He will likely face either Andy Murray, Gael Monfils or Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Shelton, meanwhile, begins his campaign against veteran Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. He could also meet a tricky opponent in the third round, potentially facing Adrian Mannarino or Stan Wawrinka. However, both he and Djokovic are tipped to get past these competitors and square in the fourth round.

After their fiery semi-final in New York, this was always going to be a zesty clash. However, Djokovic’s criticism has added an extra element. Shelton is not someone who will let it pass quietly. Expect sparks to fly if they meet in the fourth round.