Is Hubert Hurkacz Vegan? Here’s the Answer and All You Need to Know

Is Hubert Hurkacz vegan? Yes, the Polish star follows a plant-based diet. He is a tall and powerful player, which makes fans curious about his dietary discipline which allows him to maintain his fitness while being vegan.

In early 2020, he shed light on his choice to go vegan in an interview with the ATP Tour media. Hurkacz revealed he turned to the lifestyle after being inspired by food documentaries and receiving recommendations to switch his diet. Answering a fan’s query on X (formerly Twitter), he said he decided to stick to veganism after getting good results upon trying it out. He stated he consumes protein shakes to fulfil his protein intake.

Hurkacz further revealed that his go-to meal of choice is pasta with tomato sauce and vegetables. This is a very common dish among elite athletes, ranking among Roger Federer’s favorites. He also enjoys the occasional burrito at home, loading it with vegetables. Like the Swiss star, Hurkacz also loves Indian and Thai food.

The World No.8 also professed his liking for ice-creams, saying vegan variants are easily available nowadays. Before matches, he said he goes for a plate of rice with tomato sauce and vegetables. Like many other star players, including Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, Hurkacz prefers bananas for a mid-match bite.

Novak Djokovic is the most famous tennis player who follows a plant-based diet. Nick Kyrgios, Venus Williams, and Bernard Tomic are fully vegan too.

Is Hubert Hurkacz vegan? Yes, and it has helped him achieve great heights

Hurkacz is not the flashiest or the most attention-grabbing player in the upper echelons of the game. While he may not make the headlines as often as his peers, he has quietly established himself as an ATP top 10 regular. He is currently at a career-best World No.8 spot, achieved in January 2024. His bonding with Iga Swiatek was the talk of the town as they led Poland to a second-place finish at the 2024 United Cup.

Standing 196 cm (6’5″) tall, Hubert Hurkacz has a booming serve that goes over 150mph at times. Using his physical strengths and maintaining his fitness has helped him achieve many firsts for a male player from his country. He became the first Polish ATP pro to win a Masters tournament when he bagged the 2021 Miami Open title.

More recently, he won the 2023 Shanghai Masters. He has been in the top 10 since early November last year. His consistent success and stay in the elite bracket means there are two vegan players in the top 10.

After a good start to his 2024 season with the United Cup, Hurkacz made it to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. He followed it up with a semi-final finish in the Open 13 Provence. After a stutter in the Rotterdam Open, he will hope to go deep at the Dubai Tennis Championships. He is up against Christopher O’Connell in the second round.