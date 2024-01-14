Frances Tiafoe Makes Interesting Comment on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Which Could Tick Off Novak Djokovic Supporters

In a recent interview with Esquire, Frances Tiafoe lavished praise upon Roger Federer while talking about the latter’s retirement. The American star also hailed Rafael Nadal, implying every tennis fan likes the legendary duo.

Tiafoe had the privilege of facing Federer in his last professional match in the 2022 Laver Cup. Representing Team World, he partnered with compatriot Jack Sock against the Swiss star and Nadal in an iconic fixture. The illustrious pair lost after three sets, but the night became memorable as everyone paid their tributes to Federer in a teary farewell.

Tiafoe revealed he was moved by the love the 20-time Grand Slam winner received as he bid adieu. He shared his reverence for Federer and said he was glad to be on the court for the tennis great’s final goodbye.

“Roger’s not only a tennis icon, but he’s a sports icon. You tip your hat to a guy like that every day. He’s one of one. It was a monumental moment, and I was happy to share the net that day. The result of the match is irrelevant, but it was all love. Lots of tears. Lots of emotions.”

He said Federer impacted the sport like no one else, disclosing what he told the former World No.1 after their match. Tiafoe concluded by boldly saying that people who claim to not be fans of either Federer or Nadal are lying.

“He left a mark on this game that I don’t think anyone’s gonna be able to beat. I told him, “Thank you. Thank you for 20-plus years of greatness, for being who you are, for taking the game to another level.” We’ve always got along really well. It was just dope being able to share the court. If you say you’re not a fan of one of those two, you’re lying.”

Tiafoe evidently respects Federer and Nadal a lot. He beat the latter en route to his famous semi-final finish at the 2022 US Open. In an episode of Netflix’s Break Point, he wished to never face the Spaniard again because of how hard he had to toil for his win. He talked about how that victory and that run in New York City propelled him to newfound fame in the USA.

While Tiafoe meant no disrespect, Novak Djokovic’s fans might not be happy with his statement. Many believe the Serb has laid the GOAT debate to rest and that he reigns supreme over Federer and Nadal. Hence, Tiafoe’s comments that everyone likes the pair, may not go down well with them since they believe ‘Fedal’ is hyped.

Who awaits Frances Tiafoe in the 2024 Australian Open?

After a mixed 2023 season, Frances Tiafoe will hope to get to the next level in 2024. Last year, he bagged two ATP 250 titles but his performances in the major tournaments were lacking. He is coming off a good Grand Slam campaign, making it to the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. However, his 2024 season started inauspiciously. After receiving a bye in the Hong Kong Open, courtesy of his high seeding, he went out in the quarterfinals. His record for the current year stands at 1-1.

Tiafoe’s 2024 Australian Open campaign will begin against Borna Coric. The Croat, with a giant-slaying knack, will pose a stern challenge. The American, seeded 17th, could face 2020 Olympics silver medalist and World No.15 Karen Khachanov in the third round. If he gets past the Russian, an even bigger threat awaits in the fourth round. He could run into Jannik Sinner, who is a title favourite.

Click here to read The SportsRush’s prediction for Frances Tiafoe vs. Borna Coric.

If he repeats his 2022 US Open campaign and reaches the semifinals, he will likely meet Novak Djokovic. It is not going to be easy for Tiafoe to improve upon his Round of 32 finish from last year’s Australian Open.