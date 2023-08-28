“Frances Tiafoe Told Me Not To Make It Too Quick”: Iga Swiatek Notches Up 19th Bagel of the Season in Cake Walk US Open Opening Round

Iga Swiatek made a strong statement on her defense of the US Open title by notching up an amazing 19th bagel of the 2023 season. The latest victim of her onslaught was Rebecca Peterson; Swiatek dispatched the Swede with a bagel and a breadstick, 6-0, 6-1 to send a firm warning to those who are looking to challenge her at Flushing Meadows. From the looks of it, she also ignored what American Frances Tiafoe had requested her to do, which was not to wrap up the match too quickly.

Advertisement

Gallant as always, however, Swiatek iterated that she wants to focus on developing as a player and that the numbers and statistics don’t mean much. This mindset is evidently working wonders for the 22 year old who is on a mission to lift her fifth Grand Slam, and a second US Open title, at such a young age.

Iga Swiatek ignores Frances Tiafoe

Iga Swiatek started her campaign at Flushing Meadows in the best possible way. Taking just 24 minutes to see off Peterson, Swiatek will likely get back on the training court soon to keep herself nimble. While notching up a 19th bagel of the season would compel some to sit back and relax until the next day, Swiatek does not concern herself too much with such achievements.

Advertisement

In her post-match on court conversation, the World No. 1 firmly stated that numbers and stats don’t matter to her. What matters is enjoying herself and growing as a player with every match. She also mentioned Frances Tiafoe requesting her not to finish the match too early as he wouldn’t then get enough time to warm up for his own match. Well, Frances, looks like you’ll have to make do.

“Well, Frances told me yesterday, actually, not to make it too quick because he doesn’t have time to warm up or do other stuff. I’m just kidding. I wanted to play solid and start the tournament with everything that I kinda focused on when I was practicing here for the whole week, so I’m happy that I could play such a great game and I just feel happy that I, with all the pressure and expectations, I can just have fun on court.”

Swiatek went on to mention what matters to her, before revealing what she would like to do in New York off the tennis court.

Having already watched Lion King at Broadway, Iga wants to also check out an immersive theatre there.