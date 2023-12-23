“I Like Challenges But I’m Not Stupid”: When Rafael Nadal Raised Eyebrows by Admitting He Wished Novak Djokovic Didn’t Exist

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have one of the fiercest rivalries in tennis. The two tennis superstars have challenged each other throughout their careers. Not only have they delivered some of the most iconic matches but also shared 46 Grand Slam titles amongst them. However, even this fierce rivalry has had it’s share of banter.

During an interview early on in Nadal’s career, the Spaniard was asked if he was happy that Novak Djokovic existed. Nadal has often mentioned throughout his career about his love for challenges. The Spaniard often enjoys facing tough situations and fighting through them.

Hence, the question about Djokovic made perfect sense. However, Nadal was quick to reply with a resounding ‘No’. Nadal further added that he loves challenges but he is not stupid. This reply generated a lot of laughter at the press conference.

This was a great example of banter between the two sporting icons. Even Novak Djokovic joined in the fun early on in his career when he used to mimic Nadal’s on-court routine. The Serbian would hide the sleeves of his shirt and follow Nadal’s famous service routine. The crowd used to love watching two of the best players in the world share a great bond. However, their banter has reduced over the course of their careers.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are not friends

In his interview with 60 mins, Novak Djokovic admitted that he is not friends with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The ‘Big Three’ of tennis have shared the stage for almost two decades, however, the Serbian believes that they are not close off-court. Novak Djokovic further added that he understands why he is not close with Nadal as they share a great rivalry together.

“We are not friends because, you know, we’re rivals and it’s difficult as competitors to be very close and kind of share and give insights to you know, to your life or to how you feel because, you know, it could be used against you.”

Although they are not friends, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic share a mutual respect between them. The duo have posted congratulatory messages for each other after Grand Slam tournaments and always talk about each other with high regard. Djokovic even hoped that the duo could have dinner together after the end of their professional careers.