‘Sorry’ Grigor Dimitrov Becomes Mr. Likeable of Tennis After Sporting Gesture to Furious Hubert Hurkacz

The Hubert Hurkacz-Grigor Dimitrov battle was unarguably the most intense fourth round tie in the Miami Open 2024. After Hurkacz won the first set 6-3, Dimitrov bounced back and clinched the second set 6-3.

With neither of the two getting the breakthrough in the final set of the contest, the Bulgarian eventually won 7-3 in the tiebreak. However, the tiebreak did have a lot of drama involved.

During the fifth set of the tiebreak, Hurkacz had a majestic serve down the T. However, Dimitrov got his racket on the ball, just barely making it past the net, bouncing on the Polish star’s side of the court.

Hurkacz charged towards the ball and did place it well, not allowing Dimitrov to return it. Just as the World No.9 thought that he won the point, the match umpire claimed that he had actually touched the net with his legs.

Not agreeing with the decision, Hurkacz smashed his racket and also demanded to see a replay.

Dimitrov went on to defeat Hurkacz and had a classy act during the post-match meet-up with his opponent. The World No.12 apologized and felt sorry for Hurkacz to lose the way he did.

“I’m sorry, I didn’t see what happened. I had turned my back,” Dimitrov said.

As soon as the video of their interaction with viral on social media, users lauded Grigor for his sportsmanship.

During an interview, the 27-year-old Hubert did admit that he had touched the and that his coach made him realize that the umpire wasn’t wrong.

“Grigor had hit a little bit of an unconventional return. I hit a good second serve and yeah, I was just trying to get to the ball and I slid,” said Hurkacz, per Tennis Majors. “My coach told me after the match – because I was just sliding and I didn’t feel anything – but my coach told me that I touched the net at the end. So yeah, just a bit unfortunate.”

While Grigor Dimitrov is complimented for his sporting gesture, Hurkacz should also be recognized for keeping his pride aside and owning up to his mistake. Such sportsmanship is always appreciated and upholding the integrity of the game is one practice that every athlete must follow religiously.