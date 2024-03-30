Grigor Dimitrov Makes Bold Roger Federer Prediction Come True Amidst Fans Reigniting ‘Baby Fed’ Comparisons

Grigor Dimitrov is in the finals of Miami Open 2024, much against most expectations. The 32-year-old has delighted tennis fans with his run and style of play and once again, ‘Baby Federer’ comparisons have cropped up on social media. Remarkably, with his win against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, Dimitrov has fulfilled a recent Roger Federer prediction about there being a top 10 player in the rankings who has a one-handed backhand and that the art will not die.

Recently, in an interview with GQ Magazine, Roger Federer admitted a few weeks ago that he was disappointed that the top 10 men’s players in the world does not consist of a single-handed backhand player. Tennis icons like Pete Sampras and Roger Federer had carried the legacy of being the top ranked ‘single-handed backhand’ player over the years.

After Federer’s retirement in 2022 though, Stefanos Tsitsipas was the only player who has been in the top 10 for multiple weeks who plays the one-handed backhand. However, Tsitsipas is no longer there, seeing a drop in form. But Grigor Dimitrov seems to have been inspired by Roger Federer and his literal call to action when it comes to saving the ‘art form’ in tennis and see a player thrive from it.

During that interview, Roger Federer also admitted that he was confident someone with the one-handed backhand will be back in the top 10 rankings soon. Now, with his impressive run in Miami, Dimitrov has secured a top 10 ranking as per the new ATP Live Rankings, being at No.9 at the time of writing this article. If Grigor Dimitrov wins the Miami Open final against World No.3 Jannik Sinner, the former will jump up further to World No.7, overtaking Holger Rune and Casper Ruud in the process.

In the same interview, Roger Federer called Grigor Dimitrov a ‘good friend’ and someone who he enjoys watching personally too. So this Miami Open performance is a tribute of sorts from the Bulgarian to the Swiss legend.

Grigor Dimitrov rubbishes the ‘Baby Fed’ comparisons

Grigor Dimitrov was often referred to as ‘Baby Fed’ during his initial days on the ATP Tour. Dimitrov had a similar playing style to that of Federer. However, Dimitrov has admitted many times that he does not like the comparisons. The 32-year-old has failed to live up to expectations so far of succeeding Federer, but many believe that this could be his year after an epic tournament in Miami.

Last year, in an interview with TennisUpToDate, Dimitrov opened up about the Federer comparisons and admitted that no player should carry such burden. However, Dimitrov is now happy with the name he has made for himself and in many interviews over the last 12 months, has come across as someone more mature, humble and relatable, making him a new fan favorite.

“That should be a lesson for every young player who comes into the game. No one should carry such a burden upon his name. That was, I think one of the most, I would say, irrelevant comparisons in my eyes, in my view and i think in everybody’s. And what I am the most happy with that I made a name for myself.”