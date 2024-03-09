Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexandre Muller Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming Details of Indian Wells 2024 Clash: In-Form Dimitrov Aims For Good Start

The Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexandre Muller clash is set to take place in the second round of the Indian Wells 2024. While Dimitrov is the favorite to win, Muller is more than capable of causing an upset. Grigor Dimitrov has been in great form in recent times, the Bulgarian made it to the final of Marseille and followed it up with a semi-final run at Rotterdam.

On the other hand, Muller is still looking for his first big break. The French man defeated qualifier Hugo Grenier in the first round to se up the Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexandre Muller clash in the second round. The weather in Indian Wells is expected to be perfect, with temperature around 21 degrees Celsius. Also, clear skies are expected with no signs of rain.

What is the Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexandre Muller prediction?

Grigor Dimitrov is in fine form and should have enough to get the win. The SportsRush’s Dimitrov vs Muller prediction is in favor of Dimitrov to win in straight sets.

What is the Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head?

This will be first-ever clash between Grigor Dimitrov and Alexandre Muller. The duo have never faced against each other in professional tennis and will be eager to get a 1-0 head-to-head lead after the Indian Wells.

Where to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexandre Muller live?

The Grigor Dimitrov and Alexandre Muller match will be telecasted live on Tennis Channel across the United States at 3.20 PM ET on Saturday. Also, the match will be live on Tennis TV across the world.

How much prize money has Grigor Dimitrov won?

Grigor Dimitrov was widely regarded as one of the most talented players in the world. However, the Bulgarian’s career has not gone as well as he would have hoped. Nonetheless, Dimitrov has made a hefty amount in prize money throughout his career.

Grigor Dimitrov has earned $25,594,250 in prize money, winning nine ATP titles on the way.

What is Alexandre Muller’s ranking?

Alexander Muller is ranked 88th in the world. However, the French man reached his career high of world number 71 in 2022.