“Hard for Me to Play Week After Week”: Gael Monfils Hints at Retirement After Beating Stefanos Tsitsipas

Gael Monfils, widely regarded as one the most entertaining players on tour, made an emotional confession about possible retirement soon after his win at the Canadian Open. While previously he was often heard saying he wants to play until he was 40 years of age, Monfils’ tune has changed in recent times. He has been hinting at hanging up his racket, especially since the birth of his daughter with Elina Svitolina.

Talking to the press after his win against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Monfils danced around the possibility that his professional tennis career may be ending sooner rather than later, as he looks forward to taking care of his daughter. After admitting to feeling great physically, Monfils said it is difficult for him to play week after week before raising doubts about the next season.

Gael Monfils struggling?

Monfils, 36, admitted to ‘feeling almost 100% fit’ as he continues his preparations for the US Open after missing the Wimbledon Championships through injury. The Frenchman is on a dream run of results recently, having beaten Christopher Eubanks 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 6-1 in the Toronto Masters first round and world number 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets.

Speaking in the press conference after the game, Monfils mentioned how he enjoys spending time with his daughter while his partner, Elina Svitolina is away playing tournaments. The 36-year-old also said it is tough for him to play week after week due to his age and injury issues.

“It was fine last year when I was world number 15. I was happy to play every week to keep my ranking, but now it is hard for me to play week after week. I still play because I think I can still challenge the other players so I will keep doing that for a couple of next weeks because I think next year is too far for me.”

Monfils could not confirm about his participation on the tour next season but did mention his partner, Elina Svitolina will play “much longer” than him.

Daughter Skai changes plans

Gael Monfils, who missed Wimbledon due to injury, stayed back to take care of his daughter while Elina Svitolina had a stunning run at the Flushing Meadows beating World Number 1, Iga Swiatek and Venus Williams.

Speaking in December 2022, Monfils had mentioned 2023 as an year of transition as he tried to balance between playing tennis and taking care of this family.

“2023 is an important year for me, a great year of transition between injuries and the fact that I want to compete in Paris in 2024. I don’t want to miss the Olympics because it will be my last.”

Monfils has mentioned in the past that he would like to carry on playing until he is 40 but that was before the birth of his daughter.

“Earlier used to say I wanted to play until I was 40, but the more time I spend with my daughter, the more I’m thinking maybe I’ll play a little less,” he said.

While Monfils has not won Grand Slams in his career, it has been a thoroughly enjoyable journey for spectators given just how entertaining the Frenchman has always been on and off the court. He might not stick to his original plan of playing until 40, but here’s to hoping he plays at least another season; he certainly still has the chops to win tough matches.