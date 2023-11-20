Novak Djokovic Creates New Calendar Year Prize Money Record Which is Set to Take Many Years to be Emulated

Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner to lift a record seventh ATP Finals title. Along with the trophy, he bagged a whopping $4.4 million paycheck for his efforts. He ended the 2023 ATP season with nearly $16 million in prize money despite playing only 12 tournaments.

Djokovic’s season started with the ATP 250 Adelaide 1, which he won. He followed it up by securing the Australian Open which earned him $1,998,278 (converted from AUD 2,975,000). After a few ordinary results, he stepped up to lift the French Open. The Roland Garros title made him richer by $2,496,039 (€2,300,000).

The Serb directly featured in Wimbledon after Paris, not playing any tournament in between. Carlos Alcaraz halted his charge in the final and Djokovic went home with the runner-up cash prize of $1,487,229 (converted from £1,175,000). He then won the Cincinnati Masters, avenging his defeat by beating Alcaraz in an epic final. For his first ATP 1000 title of the year, Djokovic received $1,019,335. Next, he claimed his third Majors of the season, bagging the US Open and the $3,000,000 prize money.

Finally, winning the ATP Finals gave Djokovic a humongous $4,411,500 payout. Overall, the World No.1 made $15,936,098 this year, winning three Grand Slams, two ATP Masters, and the year-end championships out of the 12 competitions he played. He comfortably leads second-placed Alcaraz, who earned $10,753,431 this year.

This was the first time since 2019 that he earned over $10 million in prize money in a single year. That year, he played 15 tournaments to earn $11,517,228. The last time he raked in more than $15 million was in 2015. He featured in 16 events and made $18,267,125. Hence, Djokovic making over $15 million in 2023 despite playing only 12 tournaments is definitely a record for the 24-time Grand Slam champion, since it is the least number of tournaments he has played and despite that, won a lot of prize money. With his advancing years, he has become highly selective of his tournaments but when he does play, he brings his best.

Novak Djokovic total career prize money and net worth

Crossing the $15 million mark for the 2023 season also helped Djokovic set another record. He became the first-ever player to breach the $180 million milestone in career prize money earnings. With the ATP Finals win, his total prize money stands at an astounding $180,643,353 for singles and doubles combined. He is the highest prize money earner in tennis by a sizeable margin.

His glorious career has boosted Djokovic’s net worth to an estimated $240 million, making him one of the richest tennis players. He is the highest-earning active tennis star after Roger Federer’s retirement. He made $38.4 million in 2023 (at the time of the report), of which $25 million were off-court paychecks from endorsement and sponsorship deals.