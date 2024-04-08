How Serena Williams and Pete Sampras Have Made More Fortune Even After Retirement Thanks to the Same Person

Serena Williams has been on top of her career as a businesswoman ever since calling it quits from the WTA Tour in 2022. She recently posted on Instagram about her life as an investor in the business arena. Williams also posted about joining hands with The Good Glamm Group on launching WYN beauty products in April. The project took two and a half years of planning and will focus on catering to dark skin tones.

Williams has been guided by experienced business-minded individuals who have been with her since her rise on the WTA Tour. Jill Smoller is one of them, and she has helped Williams make a fortune even after retirement. Smoller started as a professional tennis player in the 1980s and was playing well in doubles.

Smoller reached the fourth round of the 1989 Australian Open women’s doubles with Jennifer Fuchs. Smoller’s career-best ranking in singles was No.69 and No.70 in doubles, according to the WTA Tour. But she stopped playing after 1991 due to injuries.

Once Smoller stepped away from the game, she became the first woman sports agent from the US. She went on to have the top athletes as her clients. She has an estimated net worth of $1.7 million as per National World.

Over the past two decades, Smoller has worked with Rick Fox, Dennis Rodman, Pete Sampras, Florence Griffith Joyner, Katarina Witt, Allyson Felix, and many others. In 2011, Williams said that Smoller has always been with her as a friend rather than an agent.

“Jill Smoller goes beyond the call of duty when it comes to being an agent, When I was hospitalized earlier this year, Jill was one of the first people I called. She was there for me throughout that entire ordeal that shook up my life.”

One of the major investments made by Williams was during the start of her career in 1999. Jill Smoller helped Richard Williams by signing up for a contract worth $12 million for 17-year-old Williams. She then helped Williams sign over 5 multi-million dollar deals over the next 5 years. It provided a headstart for Williams, which helped her gain financial backing.

Jill Smoller was the reason why Sampras secured the most unlikeliest of contract extensions with Nike in 2002. The former World No.1 was involved in a public disagreement with Nike as he was dissatisfied with their new contract. After a few months, Nike renewed their deal with Sampras for an undisclosed amount. Smoller has become an inspiration for players and budding agents in the sports arena.

Jill Smoller’s work with Serena Williams paves the way for future sports agents

The legacy of Jill Smoller in the sporting world has set up high expectations for athletes from their agents. The growth of Serena Williams as a player and now businesswoman has reinvented the word retirement. There have been many sports agents who have helped athletes secure record-breaking million-dollar deals in the sport.

In 2023, Nicole Lynn broke multiple barriers in the NFL league. She managed to secure a 5-year, $255 million deal for Jalen Hurts from the Philadelphia Eagles. The then 24-year-old quarterback became the highest-paid player in NFL history. Lynn had been working towards becoming an agent from a young age.

Molly Fletcher is also one of the most prominent agents, having worked for over two and a half decades. Over her long career, Fletcher secured deals worth $500 million with many athletes. She has worked with John Smoltz, Matt Kuchar, Erin Andrews, Tom Izzo, and Doc Rivers. She has talked about her journey on several podcasts and also trains the next generation in workplace complacency.

Agents like Smoller and Fletcher have been vital in exploring the limits of agents with the athletes. It has helped young agents like Lynn assist athletes and cement their names in sports. More female agents are set to work for the betterment of athletes who can continue to invest and earn even after retirement. Financial security has changed for athletes all over the globe due to the work done by the agents behind the scenes.